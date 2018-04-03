Check out the lineup of free concerts during the Millennium Park Summer Music Series

Of all the Chicago summer traditions we look forward to each year, evenings spent on the lawn in Millennium Park listening to free concerts are among our most anticipated warm-weather events. Today we got a peek at the complete Millennium Park Summer Music Series lineup, which returns to the city from June 18 through August 16. Organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the free concert series brings live music to Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.

You'll find plenty of familiar local faces among this year's lineup of acts, including rising indie-rockers Whitney and NE-HI; jazz-influenced rock outfit the Sea and Cake; and jazz percussionist Kahil El'Zabar and his Ethnic Heritage Ensemble. There's also a strong international presence on the list of performers, such as British jazz combo Sons of Kemet, Indian sitar-player Anoushka Shankar and Jamaican reggae troupe The Kingston All-Stars.

In light of recent events, you can expect a bit more security as you enter the lawn at Pritzker Pavilion this summer, but thankfully the Summer Music Series isn't one of the events where bringing your own booze has been banned. Take a look at the complete lineup of shows below, all of which will begin at 6:30pm, rain or shine.

Monday, June 18

Jose James Tribute to Bill Withers + Kahil El'Zabar Ethnic Heritage Ensemble



Thursday, June 21

The Aces + The New Respects



Thursday, June 28

Sons of Kemet + Melissa Laveaux



Thursday, July 19

Anoushka Shankar + Hollie Cook



Monday, July 23

Willie Colón + Canalón de Timbiquí



Thursday, July 26

The Kingston All-Stars featuring Sister Nancy + Funkadesi



Monday, July 30

Aimee Mann + This is the Kit



Monday, August 6

Bahamas + TBD



Sunday, August 12

Whitney + NE-HI



Thursday, August 16

The Sea and Cake + Moonrise Nation

