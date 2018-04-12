Chicago Athletic Association will host ‘Star Wars’- and Drake-themed skate nights

Chicago Athletic Association has been hosting themed roller-skating nights in Stagg Court (the hotel’s former gym and basketball court) for the past few years, but the venue is ramping up its programming this year and giving guests more opportunities to roll around the space. Today, the hotel announced its complete lineup of skate nights for the remainder of 2018—skating enthusiasts, mark your calendars.

The next CAA skate night is Star Wars-themed and will take place on May the Fourth (naturally), welcoming fans to dress up as Jedi or Sith lords and use the Force to propel themselves around the rink. On Saturday, May 5, the festivities will celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a livestream of the race, fancy hats and inflatable horse-on-a-stick accessories (plus, we’re pretty sure that the Game Room will be serving mint juleps). Tickets to each event are on sale now via the Chicago Athletic Association events website.

Throughout the rest of the year, CAA will host a roller dance fitness night (June 17, 18) featuring 90-minute dance classes from pro skater Elizabeth Perez; two nights of skating to music by Drake and his former paramours (September 7, 8); and a festive weekend of holiday skating during the hotel’s annual Mistletoes event (December 14, 15). Admission to each session is $20 and attendees can bring along their own roller skates or rent a pair for $5.

Take a look at the complete CAA skate night lineup and check out a video of folks rolling around Stagg Court below.

Friday, May 4 (6–8pm and 9–11pm)

Star Wars Skate Night

Saturday, May 5 (4–6pm and 7–9pm)

Kentucky Roller Derby Skate Party

Sunday, June 17 at 11 am and Monday, June 18 at 6pm

Roller Dance Fitness (with pro skater Elizabeth Perez)

Friday, September 7 and Saturday, September 8 (6–8pm and 9–11pm)

Drake & His Dates Skate

Friday, December 14 and Saturday, December 15 (6–8pm and 9–11pm)

Mistletoes

