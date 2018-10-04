Chicago Marathon 2018: Here’s what you need to know

More than 40,000 runners will hit the streets of Chicago this Sunday, making their way through a 26.2-mile course during the 41st annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Last year, an estimated 1.7 million people showed up to watch the festivities, which means that it's going to a busy day in the city's streets. It's too late to register for the marathon, so we rounded up everything you need to know if you want to join the spectating masses (or just plan your day around the big event).

When is the Chicago Marathon?

The Chicago Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 7, with the first waves of racers leaving the starting line at 7:20am and continuing through the afternoon. The 27th Mile Post-Race Party takes place in Grant Park's Butler Field from 9:30am to 4pm.

What route does the Chicago Marathon follow?

The Chicago Marathon begins in Grant Park, goes north through River North, Old Town and Lincoln Park, heads south through Lakeview, through the West Loop and past the United Center, south through Little Italy, Pilsen, Chinatown and Bronzeville and then back north on Michigan Avenue to the finish line in Grant Park. You can take a look at the complete Chicago Marathon route below. Street closures along the route will occur between 7am and 3:30pm.

Illustration: Courtesy Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Where are the best places to watch the Chicago Marathon?

Spectators aren't allowed to observe the Marathon's start and finish lines in Grant Park, but there are plenty of other place you can congregate to cheer on all of the race's participants. If you want to be near the beginning of the race, head to Grand Avenue between Columbus Drive and State Street to spectate. To catch runners at the end of their 26.2-mile journey, you can join the Bank of America Cheer Zone at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Some of the best place to watch the race are in Chicago neighborhoods—you can stand on the grass and cheer in Lincoln Park, join drag queens and cheerleaders in Boystown, see the Mexican flags flying in Pilsen or spot a dragon as runners pass through Chinatown. If you're bringing along a sign, here's some inspiration.

One important piece of advice: Travel to your destination by train on Sunday, because road closures along the route will make taking a bus or a using a ride-sharing service a long and difficult journey.

Can I watch the Chicago Marathon on TV?

You sure can! Live coverage of the marathon will air on NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago 7 to 11am. You'll be able to stream live coverage on each station's respective website until 3pm.

What is there to do after the Chicago Marathon ends?

If you want to meet up with a runner after the race, head to the 27th Mile Post-Race Party in Grant Park's Butler Field (at Jackson Boulevard and Columbus Drive) beginning at 9:30am, though you'll need to pass through security to enter the area. Goose Island is also hosting Chicago Marathon celebrations at Goose Island Tap Room (1800 W Fulton St), Lizzie McNeal’s (400 N McClurg Ct), The Scout (1301 S Wabash), Hard Rock Cafe (63 W Ontario St), The Plaza at Park Grill (11 N Michigan Ave) and Tesori (65 E Adams Ave). The first 312 runners with medals to arrive at these locations will score a free 312 Urban Wheat Ale. You'll find more celebrations taking place at bars and restaurants throughout the city—here's hoping you've already made a reservation for Sunday evening!

