Chicago Restaurant Week extended through Sunday to align with Chicago Theatre Week

If you slept on Chicago Restaurant Week again this year, there's a second chance to get in on the action. The 11th annual event—which was scheduled to end on Thursday, February 8—is being extended through the weekend. Select restaurants have agreed to offer their discounted menus through Sunday, February 11 to sync up with Chicago Theatre Week, which starts on Thursday and runs through February 18.

Chicago Restaurant Week allows diners to order from special prix fixe menus and pay a set rate: $22 for brunch or lunch and $33 or $44 for dinner. Chicago Theatre Week, with more than 100 participating productions, offers tickets for just $15 or $30 (sometimes less). Pair the two together and you've got dinner and a show for less than a Chicago parking ticket.