Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and river dyeing turned the city green

Few cities celebrate the arrival of St. Patrick's Day with the gusto and vibrant green hues that Chicago typically employs. As usual, the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130 were up bright and early at 9am to dump pounds of dye into the Chicago River, turning it into an unnaturally tinted stream that resembled Nickelodeon slime. From there, it was on to Grant Park, where revelers decked out in shamrocks lined Columbus Drive for a three-hour procession that included bagpipers, marching bands, cheerleaders and plenty of political candidates reminding people to vote in the Illinois Primary Election on Tuesday.

Whether you joined in on the festivities or tried to avoid the emerald-clad hordes that descended upon the Loop, take a look at our photos from Chicago's spirited St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Photograph: Grace DuVal

