Chicago’s weeklong craft beer celebration is changing its name and launching a new festival

The event formerly known as Chicago Craft Beer Week is undergoing some changes this year. When the weeklong celebration returns from May 18 to 25, it will be known as Illinois Craft Beer Week, reflecting the participation of brewers from throughout the state. The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, which organizes the annual event, told the Chicago Tribune that the change was made to “make sure we’re highlighting success throughout the state.”

Illinois Craft Beer Week will still commence with the Beer Under Glass fundraiser at Garfield Park Conservatory on May 18, though this year’s edition of the festival will take place on a Friday instead of a Thursday. That may be good news for anyone hoping to sample beer from more than 100 breweries without having to show up to work hung over, but the event will butt up against Three Floyd’s Dark Lord Day, which takes place at the Munster, Indiana brewery on May 19.

A new event called the Good Libations Festival will close out Illinois Craft Beer Week on May 25, gathering more than 60 local and out-of-state breweries at Theater on the Lake. Each brewer will pour samples of a tropical beer, while guests enjoy food from Chicago chef Cleetus Friedman—tickets for the fest are on sale now.

Of course, craft beer-lovers will also be able to enjoy tap takeovers, festivals and events at Chicago bars and venues throughout the entirety of Illinois Craft Beer Week. The complete lineup of events will be released on April 18 via the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild’s website. You might as well reacquaint yourself with Chicago’s best breweries before the celebration begins next month.

