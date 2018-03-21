Three Floyds’ Dark Lord Day tickets go on sale soon

One of the most prominent holidays for beer nerds is less than two months away, and details surrounding the celebration are beginning to emerge. Of course, we're referring to Three Floyds' annual Dark Lord Day—the only day of the year when the Munster, Indiana brewer releases its highly coveted Dark Lord Russian-Style Imperial Stout to the public.

The only way to get your hands on a bottle of the delicious and potent brew is to make the trip to the Three Floyds brewery on May 19 for the Dark Lord Day celebration, which is a cross between a beer festival, a metal concert and a bacchanal. In order to attend the event and obtain bottles of Dark Lord you'll need to get tickets, which go on sale Saturday, March 31 at noon via the Dark Lord Day website.

Tickets to this year's event are $180 and include admission, four bottles of Dark Lord, a random variant of the prized beer and a tote bag to cart around your spoils. The festivities begin at 9am with an all-day beer festival featuring pours from local brewers like Marz, Pipeworks and DryHop as well as out-of-state breweries such as Mikkeller San Diego, TRVE and Dark Horse. Plus, attendees are allowed to bring up to 72 ounces of beer into the festival, allowing for some impromptu bottle shares.

If you want to spend a day drinking beer, waiting in line for rare bottles and listening to metal, you'll need to snag tickets to Dark Lord Day before they (quickly) sell out. The annual event will likely go through some changes once Three Floyds unveils its expansive new facility, so there's no better time to finally experience the Munster tradition.

