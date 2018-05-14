Drake and Migos are co-headlining two nights at the United Center

After joining forces on the single “Walk It, Talk It” (and an accompanying Soul Train-themed music video), Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos and Canadian R&B superstar Drake are teaming up for a co-headlining trek across North America. “Aubrey and the Three Amigos,” as they’re calling themselves, will make their way to Chicago on August 17 and 18 for a two-night stand at the United Center.

The tour comes on the heels of the June 28th release of Drake’s new album, Scorpion, which features “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What” and even more new songs that you’ll probably hear during every Uber ride this summer. The Toronto emcee hasn’t performed in Chicago since a pair of sold-out United Center shows on his Summer Sixteen tour nearly two years ago.

Tickets for both of the United Center shows go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10am. Tickets aren’t cheap, but you can snag a decent seat for less than a single-day Lollapalooza ticket—prices range from $59.50 to $199.50.

