Eataly is hosting an all-you-can-eat (and drink) festival this spring

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Monday February 26 2018, 4:39pm

Photograph: Eugene (Huge) Galdones

If you've ever ventured inside Italian superstore Eataly, you know there are some seriously tough decisions to ponder. Hand-made pasta or Napoli-style pizza? Negroni or spritz? Bocconcini or burrata? On Friday, March 23, you can experience it all when Eataly opens its 60,000-square-foot store for SpringFest. The bi-annual event, which is also hosted in September, allows guests to eat and drink as much as their hearts (and stomachs) desire. Read: No one's going to judge you for getting third or fourth helpings of prosciutto.

The five-hour food fest begins at 7pm (with an option to check in at 8pm) and features unlimited spring menu items, Italian wines, house-made mozzarella, herb-infused cocktails, a hands-on pasta workshop, live music, entertainment and more. Tickets go for $75 and are on sale now. The party goes till midnight, when—if everything goes according to plan—you'll need to have a friend roll you out of the River North market.

