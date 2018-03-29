Emporium Popup's next project is a sorcery-themed bar

Wands at the ready—a new destination for witches and wizards is about to open its doors in Logan Square. Emporium Popups will begin hosting a new concept called the Society of Sordid Sorcery on Friday, April 6, welcoming guests to “an interactive exhibition of the darker, more deviant side of the magic world.” Details about the experience are slim, but a press release reveals that master potion-makers will be mixing up elixirs in an enchanted space that will be decorated with “bewitched antiques and oddities” and a few “fantastic beasts.”

The new concept will serve as an extended celebration of the release of a new batch of Polyjuice Potion, a sour ale brewed with elderberries and plums that Emporium and Central State Brewing first collaborated on in 2016. The exclusive beer will be on tap at the Society of Sordid Sorcery through the duration of its stay at the Emporium Popups venue, and a limited number of cans will be available to purchase and take home.

During its first week of operation, guests can get priority access to the Society of Sordid Sorcery by purchasing a ticket that will enroll them in an “advanced potions-making course.” The $10 tickets are available through Emporium’s website and include a draft pour of Polyjuice Potion. The Society of Sordid Sorcery will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 2am, Saturday from noon to 3am and Sunday from noon to 2am.

Find your robes, brush up on your spells and get ready for an experience inspired by the wizarding franchise that must not be named (lest it suffer the same fate as Aurora’s Hogwarts-themed festival). Ideas like this one are the reason why Chicago is obsessed with pop-ups.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.