Get a $1 burrito at the opening of the latest Dos Toros location

Last fall, a new contender joined the lunchtime fray in the Loop, offering burritos and tacos inspired by those found in San Francisco taquerias. The cuisine seems to have struck a chord with downtown diners, because on Monday, May 7, Dos Toros will launch its second Chicago restaurant at 300 South Wacker Drive—just steps away from the Willis Tower.

To celebrate the opening of the latest Dos Toros location, the restaurant will offer $1 entrees (including burritos, platos, salads, quesadillas or two tacos) between 11:30am to 2:15pm and 5 to 7:45pm on Monday, May 7. Anyone who's trying to eat more veggies will want to check out the location's new "market vegetables" option, which features a mixture of butternut squash, Tuscan kale, cremini mushrooms, and shishito peppers sautéed in coconut oil.

In addition to getting a cheap lunch, diners also have a chance to do some good: For every guest that posts a photo of their opening day meal on social media with the hashtag #DosTorosChi, Dos Toros will donate a meal to Greater Chicago Food Depository.

According to a press release, the latest Dos Toros location will be cashless, so leave those crisp $1 at home (and bring a credit or debit card) if you plan on braving the lines on opening day.

Check out some photos of the Loop's latest fast-casual burrito restaurant below.

Photograph: Courtesy Dos Toros

Photograph: Courtesy Dos Toros

