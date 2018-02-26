Goose Island is celebrating 312 Day with a week of free beer, cheap concerts and more

When March arrives, many Chicagoans prepare to observe Casimir Pulaski Day (March 5), a city holiday that commemorates a Polish-born cavalry officer in the Revolutionary War who went on to inspire a Sufjan Stevens song. In recent years, local brewery Goose Island has also tried to add an (admittedly, entirely made-up) holiday to the calendar by celebrating 312 Day on March 12 (or 3/12) with a slew of events that involve plenty of the beer that shares its name with first three digits of many Chicago phone numbers.

This year, Goose Island is turning 312 Day into an entire week of festivities and happenings, teaming with local nightlife website Do312 to curate eight days of activities that celebrate Chicago culture. The week kicks off on March 5 with a screening of quintessential Chicago movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off and continues with free pizza parties, cheap concerts, free museum admission and discounted Bulls tickets (all accompanied by complimentary Goose Island beer).

Highlights of the 312 Week programming include free tickets to Second City's Dream Freaks Fall from Space on March 8, free hot dogs at Superdawg on March 9 and free museum days at the Chicago History Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Museum of Contemporary Art on March 11. The festivities culminate on March 12 at House of Vans, with performances from Detroit rapper Danny Brown and local hip-hop star Joey Purp.

Check out the complete list of 312 Week programming below—if you find something you want to attend, you can enter to win tickets or RSVP for entry here.

Monday, March 5

Ferris Bueller's Day Off screening at Logan Theatre, 8pm. RSVP for free entry + Goose Island beer



Tuesday, March 6



Namastay Flowing: Yoga + Climbing at Brooklyn Boulders Chicago, 6–8pm. RSVP for free entry + Goose Island beer



Pizza Party with ShowYouSuck at Boiler Room, 7–10pm. RSVP for free entry + slices + Goose Island beer



Skinny Lister at Lincoln Hall, 8pm. RSVP for $3.12 tickets



Wednesday, March 7



Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies at United Center, 7pm. RSVP for half-price tickets

Blues Brews with Dave Specter at Buddy Guy's Legends, 9:30pm. Enter to win tickets + Goose Island beer



$5 Burgers & Beer at Rocking Horse, Flo, Dusek's, The Harding Tavern and Burger Bar. First 20 customers to claim the offer at each location



Thursday, March 8



Rosebud with Ariel Zetina + Br0nz3_g0d3ss at Berlin Nightclub, 10pm. RSVP for free entry + Goose Island beer



Ty Dolla $ign at House of Blues, 6:30pm. RSVP for $3.12 tickets



Dream Freaks Fall from Space at Second City, 8pm. Enter to win a pair of tickets + Goose Island beer



Friday, March 9



Ping Pong + Lunch at AceBounce, noon–3pm. Enter to win play time, lunch and drinks for 4 guests



Chicago-style Dogs at Superdawg, 11am. RSVP for a free hot dog

Saturday, March 10



Chicago Architecture Tour at Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Co., noon. Enter to win tickets for 4 guests



Chicago Street Art Tour at East Room, 3pm. RSVP for a ticket + Goose Island beer



Keys N Krates at Concord Music Hall, 8pm. RSVP for $3.12 tickets



Sunday, March 11



Free Museum Day at Chicago History Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Museum of Contemporary Art. Enter to win a pair of tickets



Gospel Brunch at House of Blues, 10am. RSVP for $3.12 tickets



Monday, March 12



312 Day with Danny Brown + Joey Purp at House of Vans Chciago, 7pm. Enter to win a pair of tickets + food + Goose Island beer

