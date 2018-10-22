News / City Life

Halloween arrived early at the Arts in the Dark parade on State Street

By Zach Long Posted: Monday October 22 2018, 1:35pm

arts in the dark 2018, halloween parade
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

Halloween is still more than a week away, but there's nothing wrong with getting an early start on the spooky festivities. On Saturday evening, the Arts in the Dark parade welcomed costumed characters, glowing puppets, acrobats, dancers on stilts and at least one guy with a flaming sword to State Street for a procession at dusk. Attendees bundled up to face the chilly temperatures and lined the street, taking in the array of marchers, performers and artists that was curated by event organizer LUMA8. 

Our photographer was on the parade route, capturing the early Halloween celebration as it made its way past the Chicago Theatre. Take a look at some of our favorite photos from Arts in the Dark, including shots of superheroes, demons, Star Wars characters and more.

arts in the dark 2018, halloween parade

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

