Here are all the slices you’ll be able to eat at Chicago Pizza Summit

The third annual Chicago Pizza Summit is just a few weeks away and though we didn't really need a new reason to look forward to the feast, this morning the event's organizers provided 12 of 'em. If you were lucky enough to snag a ticket to the summit, you'll be able to dig into cheesy slices provided by some of Chicago's best pizzerias (and a grocery store chain, a sandwich shop and a place that stuffs tacos into tiny bags). Take a look at the complete lineup of participants who will be serving slices at Thalia Hall on Sunday, April 22:

Lou Malnati's

Connie's Pizza

Boiler Room

Bacci Pizzeria

Gino's East

Pie-Eyed Pizzeria

Ruin Daily

Home Run Inn

Taco in a Bag

Beggars Pizza

Jewel-Osco

Pizza recipe contest winner

Didn't manage to drag yourself out of bed in time to get tickets? Chicago Pizza Summit sponsor Old Style has teamed up with Do312 to launch a pizza recipe contest—the winning creation will earn its maker a pair of VIP tickets to the event (four runners-up will get non-VIP admission). Plus, Chicago Pizza Summit attendees will be able to sample the first-place pie at the event, alongside all of the professionally cooked 'za.

Now that you know what kinds of pizza you'll be eating, you've got plenty of time to try to ponder who the surprise musical guest at the Pizza Summit will be. We're guessing that its an act that loves beer and deep dish...

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.