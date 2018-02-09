Chicago Pizza Summit is back and moving to Thalia Hall this year

Chicagoans usually play up their fondness for hot dogs and Italian beef, but deep down, we're a city that loves a good slice of pizza. That's why, once a year, fans of thin crust, deep dish and everything in between gather for the Chicago Pizza Summit—an annual event that celebrates the Italian dish with two sessions of all-you-can-eat ‘za and live entertainment.

Today, organizers Old Style and Empty Bottle Presents announced that the Chicago Pizza Summit is returning for a third year with an expanded capacity (though tickets will likely sell out just as quickly). After two years at Chop Shop in Wicker Park, this year's event will take place at Thalia Hall, doubling the summit's capacity and making room for even more local pizzerias. The gluttony will take place on Sunday, April 22 over the course of two sessions (2–5pm and 6–9pm).

In addition to stacks of pizza, attendees will be able to enjoy music from local DJs; two galleries of Chicago-inspired art from Ryan Duggan and the Chicago Neighborhoods; and a pop-up exhibition of retro memorabilia from the U.S. Pizza Museum. Old Style is also collaborating with local brands on an array of merchandise (including pepperoni-speckled shoes) that will only be available at the summit. MC ShowYouSuck will serve as the host and each session, which will culminate in a performance by a surprise hometown musical guest.

Tickets for the Chicago Pizza Summit are $45 per session and include all-you-can-eat pizza, five Old Style beverages and a commemorative pizza slice plate. If three hours of unlimited pizza consumption sounds like heaven, mark your calendars for noon on Friday, February 16th, when tickets to both sessions will go on sale.

