Here are Chicago’s 2018 James Beard Award finalists

Last month, Chicago nabbed 28 semifinalists for the 2018 James Beard Awards; today the short list of finalists was revealed, with 11 nods to local restaurants, chefs and a lone TV segment. Chicago once again swept the Best Chef category, with Adam Brochu (Roister), Abraham Conlon (Fat Rice), Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark (Parachute), David Posey and Anna Posey (Elske) and Lee Wolen (Boka) in the running. Sarah Rinkavage, the chef behind newcomer Marisol, snagged a spot in the Rising Star Chef of the Year category. Boka managed a whopping four nods for Best Chef, Outstanding Service, Outstanding Restaurateur and Outstanding Pastry Chef. Check out the full list below and stay tuned for the winners, which will be honored at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 7 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH):

Andrew Brochu, Roister

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute

David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske

Lee Wolen, Boka

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol



Outstanding Service: Boka

Outstanding Restaurateur: Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Meg Galus, Boka

Outstanding Baker: Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread

Television Segment: ABC 7 News — The Hungry Hound, host Steve Dolinsky