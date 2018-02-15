Chicago snagged 28 semifinalists for the 2018 James Beard Awards

If you were craving a new reason to brag about Chicago’s outstanding dining scene, you’ll be pleased to know that the James Beard Foundation’s got your back. Today, the organization that awards culinary excellence announced the 2018 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists, and Chicago spots are all over the list. Over 20,000 restaurants, programs and individuals were nominated, and as a city, Chicago snagged up these 28 nods overall:
Best New Restaurant
Outstanding Baker
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread
Outstanding Bar Program
Outstanding Chef
Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia
Carrie Nahabedian, Naha
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Jennifer Jones Enyart, Dos Urban Cantina
Meg Galus, Boka
Outstanding Restaurant
Outstanding Restaurateur
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group
Outstanding Service
Outstanding Wine Program
Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Professional
Charles Joly, Crafthouse Chicago
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
Andrew Brochu, Roister
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice
Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería
Paul Fehribach, Big Jones
Brian Fisher, Entente
Jason Hammel, Lula Café
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute
Ryan McCaskey, Acadia
David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske
Iliana Regan, Elizabeth
Noah Sandoval, Oriole
Zoe Schor, Split-Rail
Lee Wolen, Boka
The 2018 James Beard Foundation Awards Gala is taking place at our very own Lyric Opera on Monday, May 7. Learn more about how the JBF judges and awards restaurants and bars here.
