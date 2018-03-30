  • News
Here’s where Justin Timberlake dined while he was in Chicago

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Friday March 30 2018, 11:13am

Photograph: Matthew Gilson

Justin Timberlake brought his Man of the Woods Tour to the United Center this week, but that’s not the only thing the pop crooner got into while he was in town. Timberlake took to Instagram last night to post a few videos from Alinea, Chicago’s only three-starred Michelin restaurant. The first clip shows him deeply enjoying the restaurant’s signature helium-filled sugar balloon while saying, “I was just hanging out at Alinea… it’s not a big deal, it’s not a big deal, fam.” In the final clip, Timberlake can be seen getting out of his chair to ask the Alinea crew if they’d like to go on tour. He seconded the request in his caption: “Hey @thealineagroup, seriously... y’all wanna go on tour?” Check out the videos—and the star’s unadulterated joy—in his post below.

 

Hey @thealineagroup, seriously...y'all wanna go on tour? (Sound ON)

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

 

 

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 204 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

