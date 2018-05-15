Jamiroquai and Miguel will headline North Coast Music Festival

Memorial Day is still a few weeks away, but we're already looking forward to Labor Day weekend, when the North Coast Music Festival fills Union Park with electronic acts, hip-hop emcees and jam bands. This morning, organizers announced the festival's complete lineup, which means it's time to start plotting out who you want to see at one of the last summer music festivals of the season.

Thanks to some pretty obvious teases last month, we already knew that British funk-fusion act Jamiroquai would be headlining an evening of the fest—the band will close the festival out on Sunday, September 2. R&B singer-songwriter Miguel and Swedish DJ duo Axwell ^ Ingrosso will split headlining duties on Friday, August 31, while French EDM producer DJ Snake tops the bill on Saturday, September 1. Other notable artists include Michigan funk group Vulfpeck, electro-pop producer Mura Masa and trap emcee Smokepurpp.

The folks behind the monthly party Aux Cord DJs will curate a stage at the festival on Friday, with a DJ set from the Cool Kids and performances from Iris Temple, Kaina and Sen Morimoto. On Saturday, local hip-hop blog Lyrical Lemonade programs a stage, featuring sets from MadeinTYO, Lil Gnar, Qari and more.

You can check out the complete North Coast Music Festival lineup below and snag single-day tickets and three-day passes to the Labor Day weekend event via the fest's website.

