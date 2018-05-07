Lagunitas Beer Circus is expanding and moving to Douglas Park this summer

Adding to the already considerable list of beer festivals that will be tapping kegs in Chicago this summer, Lagunitas Brewing Company announced the return of its annual Beer Circus this morning. Previously, the event took place in the parking lot of Lagunitas' enormous brewing facility in Lawndale, but this year's edition of the one-day festival will move a few blocks west to Douglas Park—the same park that now hosts Riot Fest.

According to Lagunitas communications coordinator Betsy Gregg, the brewery decided that the Beer Circus had outgrown its parking lot but wanted to keep it in the neighborhood. The move to Douglas Park will allow the event to increase its capacity and provide more space for entertainment, while offering even more room to grow in the coming years.

The Chicago edition of the Lagunitas Beer Circus will set up in Douglas Park on Saturday, August 11 from noon to 5pm, bringing along a lineup of bands, burlesque performers, sideshow acts and aerialists. Attendees will also be able to enjoy plenty of Lagunitas beer, including some rare limited releases—each $40 ticket includes one free pour. Of course, more beer will be available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds benefitting local all-breed dog rescue One Tail at a Time.

Tickets for the Beer Circus will go on sale May 21 via the Lagunitas website. If you want to spend a summer afternoon enjoying the brewery's hop-filled concoctions in a park, you'll need to act fast.

