Listen to Lupe Fiasco’s tribute to Harold’s Chicken

When it comes to fried chicken in Chicago, there's just one local chain that's favored by the likes of Kanye West and Chance the Rapper. Harold's Chicken Shack boasts locations throughout the city, and references to its mild sauce-drenched delicacies are a hallmark of Chicago rap (back in 2014, Fake Shore Drive published a comprehensive guide to Harold's Chicken in hip-hop).

Now local rapper Lupe Fiasco has joined the fray, posting an excerpt of an unreleased song simply entitled "Harold's" that's accompanied by a lo-fi video of chicken and fries being prepared. On the track, Fiasco describes the chain's poultry as "this oily royalty that royally spoils me," and takes a shot at its competition with the jab, "makes KFC taste like Mississippi river rat."

Take a listen to the track below and comes to terms with the fact that you probably won't be able to resist ordering some of Chicago's best fried chicken for lunch today.

Happy Birthday To My Real Brothers Harold “Huggy Bear” Perkins...this one dedicated to you big bro! Love 🙏🏾 couldn’t find a gift so I figured I bring you back to the crib one time...



From the vaults “Harold’s” prod. By Chris Dave#TheChi pic.twitter.com/SHs0Y5uljt — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) February 5, 2018

