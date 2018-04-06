More snow in forecast could affect Cubs’ opening day

The chilly start to April hasn’t felt much like spring; after the city woke up Wednesday morning to a light dusting of snow, the CTA decided to turn the heat back on, and yesterday’s White Sox home opener was marked by occasional flurries. Now the weather forecast is threatening an even bigger amount of snow just in time for opening day at Wrigley Field on Monday.

The Chicago office of the National Weather Service is predicting “another impactful wintry system” hitting the area on Sunday and into Monday afternoon, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected. Lows on both Sunday and Monday nights will be below freezing, with Monday’s high temperature around 40 degrees.

The Cubs are scheduled to play the Pirates at 1:20pm Monday, and it would take a lot to call off a home opener in Wrigleyville. But regardless of how much snow we see, it’s not going to feel much like baseball weather—whether you already have tickets or you’re entering the $10 lottery, you might want to get your long underwear back out of storage. The same goes for White Sox fans—the South Siders just announced that Monday’s night game will move up to the afternoon to take advantage of those extra few degrees.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, though: We could see highs in the 60s by the end of next week.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.