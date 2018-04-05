The Chicago Cubs are offering a $10 ticket lottery for every home game this season

The Chicago Cubs are taking a page from the theater world’s playbook. For every game at Wrigley Field this season, the team will make 60 lower-level terrace seats available for $10 a piece via a digital lottery. The Cubs are calling the promotion 10/Sixty Tickets, a play on Wrigley Field’s address of 1060 West Addison Street.

Starting 48 hours before each home game’s first pitch and ending 24 hours before game time, fans will be able to register for that game’s lottery at cubs.com/10sixtytickets or in the MLB Ballpark mobile app, requesting up to four tickets. Those entries selected in a random drawing will be notified by email at least 12 hours before the game to complete their purchase. Lottery registration for Monday’s 1:20pm home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates is open now; the 48-hour window will kick in starting with Wednesday’s game.

The $10 ticket price is inclusive of taxes and fees—no hidden extra costs. The Cubs say the 10/Sixty promotion was inspired by the same-day offers made popular by some Broadway shows, like Hamilton’s #Ham4Ham program. So that makes two $10 ticket lotteries Chicagoans can enter over and over this summer.

