One of the best taquerias in Chicago is closing this month

Chicagoans are blessed when it comes to tacos—we have so many amazing taquerias to choose from. But sadly, we’ll soon have one less option.

Taqueria Chingon has announced on Instagram that it will be closing for good on November 26. The eatery isn’t just a great place for tacos, it’s also one of Time Out’s best restaurants in Chicago.

The Logan Square favorite cited “the upcoming winter paired with rising cost of doing business” as a reason for the decision. It did, however, say there are plans to return sometime in the future.

“Trust us when we say we will be back, more Chingon than ever. We just need to rest, retool, and find a space that will suit our needs better,” Taqueria Chingon wrote.

Opened in 2020 by chefs Oliver Poilevey (Le Bouchon, Obelix), Sotero Gallegos (Le Sardine) and Marcos Ascencio (NoMI, Bar Lupo), Taqueria Chingon earned rave reviews for its exceptional menu. Standouts include the al pastor pork—shaved right off the trompo—and duck carnitas tacos, plus unique one-off creations like al pastor octopus and firefly squid tacos. The restaurant would offer taco omakase experiences from time to time as well.

You’ve got a few weeks left to say goodbye so don’t miss out. In addition to its regular menu, Taqueria Chingon features weekly specials, such as birria tacos on Tuesdays and housemade Crunchwrap Supremes on Wednesdays.

While nothing will fill the void in our hearts left by Taqueria Chingon, news of a Michelin-starred taqueria coming to Chicago later in the month is a bit of a consolation. Move over, turkey—this November’s all about tacos.