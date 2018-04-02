Pink Taco opens in River North with $18 margaritas, $15 tacos—because of course

Imported straight from Los Angeles, Pink Taco opens tonight in the former Bull & Bear space in River North at 431 North Wells Street. And no, it's no longer April Fool's Day—that's its name. The 9,600-square-foot taco emporium will be open for brunch, lunch and dinner, serving "original, yet uncomplicated food in an unpretentious, inspiring environment," according to a press release. The opening also includes a roaming food truck named Brandy.

Tacos here go for $8–$21, with three tacos per order and a choice of two sides. The namesake tortilla-wrapped handheld rings up at $15 and includes chicken, black beans, avocado, salsa, cotija cheese and habanero-pickled onions. On the cocktail front, Something Pink—Codigo 1530 and prickly pear purée—will set you back $18. Don't worry, you get to keep the glass. The rest of the drinks go for $12–$15.

While these prices aren't unheard of for flashy newer taco joints (consider for a moment that Big Star's pork belly tacos go for $4 a pop, no sides included), the initial sticker shock on the menu at Pink Taco is admittedly jarring. Pricing aside, can we all agree that we should stop giving taco joints cringe-worthy names?

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.