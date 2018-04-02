  • News
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Pink Taco opens in River North with $18 margaritas, $15 tacos—because of course

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Monday April 2 2018, 4:10pm

Pink Taco opens in River North with $18 margaritas, $15 tacos—because of course
Photograph: Courtesy Pink Taco

Imported straight from Los Angeles, Pink Taco opens tonight in the former Bull & Bear space in River North at 431 North Wells Street. And no, it's no longer April Fool's Day—that's its name. The 9,600-square-foot taco emporium will be open for brunch, lunch and dinner, serving "original, yet uncomplicated food in an unpretentious, inspiring environment," according to a press release. The opening also includes a roaming food truck named Brandy.

Tacos here go for $8–$21, with three tacos per order and a choice of two sides. The namesake tortilla-wrapped handheld rings up at $15 and includes chicken, black beans, avocado, salsa, cotija cheese and habanero-pickled onions. On the cocktail front, Something Pink—Codigo 1530 and prickly pear purée—will set you back $18. Don't worry, you get to keep the glass. The rest of the drinks go for $12–$15.

While these prices aren't unheard of for flashy newer taco joints (consider for a moment that Big Star's pork belly tacos go for $4 a pop, no sides included), the initial sticker shock on the menu at Pink Taco is admittedly jarring. Pricing aside, can we all agree that we should stop giving taco joints cringe-worthy names

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 206 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest