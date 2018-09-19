Poutine is currently on the menu at the West Loop McDonald's

Earlier this year when McDonald's opened a new restaurant in its West Loop headquarters that serves Big Macs, McNuggets, crispy fries and a small, rotating selection of global menu items sourced from the fast-food chain's kitchens around the world. The Randolph Street restaurant is the only McDonald's location in the world that serves the international dishes, making it a destination for fast food aficionados.

At the beginning of September, McDonald's launched its latest lineup of international menu items, which includes a creation that might be familiar to anyone who has dined under the golden arches in Canada. McDonald's interpretation of poutine—which combines the restaurants famous fries with cheese curds and gravy—is the highlight of the latest group of global dishes, which includes a burger from the Netherlands and a McFlurry that's popular in Latin American countries.

We stopped by the West Loop McDonald's restaurant to try the poutine as well as some of the other new menu items. They'll only be featured on the menu for a few months, so visit soon if you want to taste them for yourself.

Poutine (Canada)

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

For many people, McDonald's French fries are the pinnacle of fast-food innovation—a salty, crisp treat that taste great whether you decide to dip it in ketchup or eat it plain. Adding a handful of cheese curds and pouring some brown gravy on top of the fries might seem like overkill, but this Canadian delicacy actually enhances them with the addition of some savory flavors. The first few bites (when the fries are still crisp) are the best, but soggy fries doused in gravy and melted cheese curds are almost as delicious.

Angus Maestro Burger (Netherlands)

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

McDonald's is pretty good at making fast-food burgers and this stack of beef from the Netherlands is no exception. Featuring two Angus patties, white cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce and red onion, the Angus Maestro Burger looks like something you'd find on the menu at an upscale restaurant. The “wild mustard sauce” that coats one of the buns is a bit overpowering and the double Angus patties make this a very hearty meal, but if you want to order a burger that's not a Big Mac, this one is worth a try.

‘I'm Greeking Out’ Salad (Canada)

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

McDonald's isn't really known for its salads, and this Greek-inspired bed of lettuce and toppings (with a name that will probably make your dad chuckle) probably won't chance that. The ‘I'm Greeking Out’ Salad comes from McDonald's Canadian menu and is topped with cucumbers, red peppers, feta cheese, couscous and tiny pita chips (you can also order it with grilled or crispy chicken). It's a little strange to eat a Greek salad that's not served with olives, but the miniature pita chips add a pleasant texture to the mix of veggies.

Hershey's Cookies ‘N’ Créme McFlurry (Latin America)

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

If you've eaten a McFlurry before, you should know what to expect from this Latin American variation of the frozen dessert. Soft serve is blended with hot fudge sauce and tiny chunks of a Hershey's Cookies ‘N’ Créme candy bar, contrasting the rich flavor of the fudge with sweet white chocolate. It's best described as a more decadent take on the existing Oreo Cookie McFlurry.

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.