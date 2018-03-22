Questlove and ‘Gone Girl’ author Gillian Flynn headline the spring Chicago Humanities Festival

Last week, we learned that former FBI Director James Comey would be appearing at the Harris Theater on April 20 as part of the spring edition of the Chicago Humanities Festival. Today, CHF revealed the full lineup for its annual event, which brings prominent authors, artists and public figures to venues throughout the city from April 24 to 29.

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, The Roots bandleader Questlove, Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett and documentary filmmaker Errol Morris will each headline an event during the Chicago Humanities Festival. The festival will also include an in-depth discussion about the history of the iPhone, two journalists speaking about the challenges of covering the #MeToo movement and an exploration of the die-hard fans of reality TV series The Bachelor.

Advance tickets to all Chicago Humanities Festival programs are on sale now to CHF members and tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 28 at 10am. You can explore a complete list of events and purchase tickets to see your favorite speakers on the Chicago Humanities Festival website.

