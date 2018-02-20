Radiohead will kick off its North American tour at the United Center in July

When Radiohead headlined an evening of Lollapalooza in 2016, the night was an especially momentous occasion, considering that the group typically only plays Chicago once during each album cycle. But fans of Thom Yorke's strange dance moves are in luck—this morning, Radiohead announced another North American tour behind its 2016 release, A Moon Shaped Pool, that will begin in Chicago.

On Saturday, July 7, Radiohead will headline the United Center for the very first time, bringing its catalog of experimental rock to life in an area setting (accompanied by a sure-to-be-mind-blowing light show). The appearance comes nearly 25 years after the British act played its first show in Chicago, when Yorke and company came to Metro in support of its debut album, Pablo Honey.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10am via Ticketmaster (with a pre-sale occurring on Wednesday, February 21 at 10am). While it's possible that Radiohead will add a second Chicago show (the group's next tour date is until Tuesday, July 10 at Madison Square Garden) it goes without saying that you'll need to act quickly—this one is sure to be sold out in a matter of minutes.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.