Ramsey Lewis and Maceo Parker will headline the expanded Chicago Jazz Festival

Marking its 40th year, the Chicago Jazz Festival will return to Millennium Park over Labor Day weekend, welcoming a lineup of exciting acts to the stage of the Pritzker Pavilion (and effectively closing out a summer of free concerts in Millennium Park). In honor of the fest’s anniversary this year, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events is expanding its footprint, promising a week of free performances at clubs and venues throughout the city from August 24 to 29, leading up to the marquee shows in Millennium Park from August 29 to September 2.

While organizers are waiting to reveal details about the free shows leading up to the Labor Day weekend fest, this morning they released the complete lineup of performances that will take in the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park. Highlights include the final Chicago performance from composer, pianist and radio personality Ramsey Lewis before his retirement; headlining appearances from noted jazz vocalists Kurt Elling and Dianne Reeves; and a festival-closing set from funk legend Maceo Parker.

From Thursday, August 30 to Sunday, September 2, each evening of the Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park will begin with a New Orleans-inspired second line procession, organized by Chicagoland Mardi Gras enthusiasts Mystic Krewe and featuring the Big Shoulders Brass Band. Attendees will be able to march with the band each night, starting at Cloud Gate (a.k.a. “the Bean”) and moving to the Pritzker Pavilion.

Some notable local acts will have a presence on the festival’s side stages in Millennium Park from Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 2. The lineup includes appearances from bassist Junius Paul; saxophonist and bandleader Greg Ward; and Chicago ex-pat Jaimie Branch accompanied by her Fly or Die ensemble.

Take a look at the complete Chicago Jazz Festival lineup below and stay tuned for additional updates about the fest’s expanded slate of shows throughout the city.

Wednesday, August 29

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6:30–9pm Orbert Davis Chicago Jazz Philharmonic: Legends and Lions

Thursday, August 30

Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater

11am–noon Paul Giallorenzo

12:15–1:15pm Great Black Music Ensemble

1:45–2:45pm Young Chicago Authors—Spoken Word Event

3:15–4:15pm Miyumi Project

Chicago Cultural Center, Preston Bradley Hall

12:30–1:30pm Carmen Stokes

2–3pm Stu Mindeman

3:30–4:30pm Chicago Cellar Boys

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5pm Second-line Procession featuring the Big Shoulders Brass Band (starts at Cloud Gate)

5:25–6:15pm Geof Bradfield

6:30–7:25pm Nicole Mitchell’s Mandorla Awakening

7:45–9pm Kurt Elling

Friday, August 31

Millennium Park, Von Freeman Pavilion (South Promenade)

11:30am–12:25pm Junius Paul

12:40–1:35pm Quin Kirchner

1:50–2:45pm Chris Speed Trio

3–4pm Greg Ward and 10 Tongues

Millennium Park, Jazz and Heritage Pavilion (North Promenade)

Noon–1pm Gayle Kolb

1:30–2:30pm Roy McGrath

3–4pm Steve Million

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45pm Second-line Procession featuring the Big Shoulders Brass Band (starts at Cloud Gate)

4:15–5:05pm Tribute to Dr. Richard Muhal Abrams

5:25–6:15pm Sabertooth 25th Anniversary

6:30–7:25pm Louis Hayes: “Seranade for Horace”

7:45–9pm Dianne Reeves

Saturday, September 1

Millennium Park, Von Freeman Pavilion (South Promenade)

11:30am–12:25pm Black Diamond

12:40–1:35pm Dustin Laurenzi

1:50–2:45pm Matthew Shipp and Ivo Perelman

3–4 pm Amina Claudine Myers Trio

Millennium Park, Jazz and Heritage Pavilion (North Promenade)

Noon–1pm Bruce Henry

1:30–2:30pm The Chuck Webb Band featuring Margaret Murphy

3–4pm Nolatet

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45pm Second-line Procession featuring the Big Shoulders Brass Band (starts at Cloud Gate)

4:15–5:05pm Tribute to Willie Pickens

5:25–6:10pm Kenny Barron Quintet

6:25–7:25pm Darcy James Argue

7:45–9pm Ramsey Lewis

Sunday, September 2

Millennium Park, Von Freeman Pavilion (South Promenade)

11:30am–12:25pm Tribute to John Wright

12:40–1:35pm Jaimie Branch’s Fly or Die

1:50–2:45pm Jason Stein Quartet

3–4pm Eric Revis Quartet

Millennium Park, Jazz and Heritage Pavilion (North Promenade)

Noon–1pm Quentin Coaxum

1:30–2:30pm Alejandro Urzagaste

3–4 pm Fareed Haque

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45 pm Second-line Procession featuring the Big Shoulders Brass Band (starts at Cloud Gate)

4:15–5:05pm Matt Ulery’s Loom Large

5:25–6:10pm Arturo O’Farrill Sextet

6:25–7:25pm Charles McPherson and Barry Harris Quartet

7:45–9pm Maceo Parker

