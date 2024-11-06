Six Chicago restaurant closures you should know about

As delightful as it is to report on restaurant openings, announcing closures that significantly alter Chicago's culinary landscape feels like true heartbreak. Alas, that is what we are here to do: Tell you all about the way the city changes and adapts every single day.

With that in mind, here is a list of six local gastronomic destinations that have announced their imminent shuttering throughout this week.

Revolution Brewing

The original location of Revolution Brewing, the cherished Logan Square brewpub, will shut down on December 14. The owners have decided to consolidate Revolution's brewery and taproom at 3340 N. Kedzie Avenue, allowing Chicagoans to still enjoy the brand's top notch offerings, albeit in altered settings.

Taqueria Chingon

As previously reported on, Taqueria Chingon, one of the best restaurants in Chicago, announced that it will be closing for good this month, on November 26.

The Logan Square favorite cited "the upcoming winter paired with rising cost of doing business" as the reason behind decision. It did, however, say there are plans to return sometime in the future—which is why we'd like to suggest you visit the eatery and grab some delicious fare some time in the next few weeks. Who knows? Your patronage might entice the owners to open up at a different address ASAP.

Bar Cargo

Its been seven years since Bar Cargo brought top-notch Roman-style pizza to downtown Chicago. All good things clearly have to come to an end, though: The River North pizzeria will shutter on December 1.

"The restaurant business—while rewarding—can be a challenging one, and a number of factors beyond our control brought us to this difficult moment," the staff wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news. "We are truly grateful for the support you’ve shown us since our opening. It has been a joy to serve you and to bring a taste of Rome to Chicago."

XMarket

Dubbed the biggest all-vegan food hall in the Midwest, XMarket is no more as of this past weekend. Here's to hoping vegan diners will soon be treated to other eateries catering to their dietary needs.

Sprinkles Cupcakes

The bad news: Delicious sweets destination Sprinkles Cupcakes is no longer open in Gold Coast.

The good news: The first-ever Chicago location of the iconic streetwear brand Kith is taking over the space in the near future.

Michael Jordan's Steak House

The suburban location of Michael Jordan's Steakhouse in Oak Brook will close on December 21, after seven years in business.

According to a social media post announcing the news, the restaurant's second location inside the Intercontinental Hotel on the Magnificent Mile will not be impacted by the decision.

One more thing: frequent customers who have a monogrammed steak knife at the eatery are welcome to take the object home "as a token of gratitude," reads a Facebook post on the business' page.