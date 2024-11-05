The first-ever Kith store in Chicago is opening in the Gold Coast

Kith, the famous New York-based streetwear brand by clothing designer Ronnie Fieg, will finally hit Chicago.

CoStar reports that the company has leased a multilevel space in the luxury district Gold Coast at 50-54 E. Walton Street, joining a roster of high-profile brands that have recently relocated or will soon move into the area, including, including Bottega Veneta, Cartiel, Chanel and Van Cleef & Arpels. The new Kith store will replace Sprinkles Cupcakes.

"A deal for the space, which includes about 4,500 square feet on the ground floor, was disclosed during Acadia Realty Trust’s call with analysts Monday," reads the CoStar article. "The real estate investment trust, a large retail landlord throughout Chicago, did not name the tenant, which was described only as a well-known, New York-based fashion and footwear lifestyle brand. That retailer is Kith, according to people familiar with the deal."

At the moment, Kith operates 14 locations throughout the United States, the majority of them in New York. California, Florida and Hawaii are the only other states that boast local stores—so the arrival of the shop in Chicago is clearly a big deal. Given the success of the company, the destination is sure to swiftly join our list of best streetwear stores in Chicago.

It helps that Chicago is home to a strong streetwear culture, as made clear by the slew of businesses that call the city home: the first BAPE store in Chicago debuted to much fanfare this past summer, joining the ranks of Supreme and SVRN in shaping the town's obsession with the fashion form.