Taste of Chicago releases summer food lineup, with 26 new vendors

Taste of Chicago organizers and Mayor Rahm Emanuel today announced the complete lineup of food vendors for the 38th annual event. The lengthly roster includes 73 restaurants and food trucks, 26 of which have never before appeared at the free food festival. Of the newbies, names like Arun's Thai Restaurant, Chiya Chai Café and Sun Wah stand out as stalls that will certainly attract attention (and lines) at the event.

RECOMMENDED: Our complete guide to Taste of Chicago 2018

Taste of Chicago will be hosted in Grant Park from July 11–15. Though admission to the five-day celebration is free for all, guests must purchase tickets to redeem sample-sized portions of menu items from each restaurant. Also gratis are headlining sets from the Flaming Lips, Brandi Carlile and George Clinton, though you can upgrade your seats by purchasing a ticket.

Take a look at the full lineup of food vendors below.

New vendors:

Aloha Wagon

Arun's Thai Restaurant

Aunty Joy's Jamaican Kitchen

Bee Nana LLC

bettyBOT Shop

BITES

Blackwood BBQ

CheSa's Gluten Free Food Truck

Chiya Chai Café

Classic Cobbler

Esperanza's Kitchen Delights

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

Get Off The Couch Catering

Grill City (Seafood City)

Josephine's Cookin'

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Output Lounge & Sports Bar

Papa Luke's Gravy Balls

Premier Rollin BBQ

Sausagefest

So Forking Great

Sun Wah Barbecue Restaurant

These Wingz?

Turtle's Bar & Grill

Wood Fire Counter

Yum Dum

Returning vendors:

Beat Kitchen

Billy Goat Tavern

BJ's Market & Bakery

Buona Beef

Caffe Gelato

Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill

Chicago's Dog House

Churro Factory

Connie's Pizza

Dia De Los Tamales

Doom Street Eats

Franco's Ristorante

Frannie's Café Inc

Gold Coast. Dogs

Iyanze

Kasia's Deli

La Bomba Restaurant

La Mexicana

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

O'Briens Restaurant & Bar

Original Rainbow Cone

Porkchop

Ricobene's on 26th Street

Robinson's No. 1 Ribs

Star of Siam

Texas de Brazil

The Eli's Cheesecake Co.

Tuscany

Ukai Japanese Restaurant

Vee-Vee's African Restaurant

Pop-up restaurants:

Broken English Taco Pub

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls

Just Salad Chicago

MAD Social

Pork & Mindy's

Seoul Taco

Warm Belly Bakery

Food trucks:

American Glory Food Truck Chicago

Auntie Vee’s

Aztec Dave's Food Truck

Beavers Coffee + Donuts

Da Lobsta

Giordano's

Harold's Chicken

La Cocinita Food Truck

The Fat Shallot

The Lifeway Kefir Shop

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.