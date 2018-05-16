Taste of Chicago releases summer food lineup, with 26 new vendors

Taste of Chicago organizers and Mayor Rahm Emanuel today announced the complete lineup of food vendors for the 38th annual event. The lengthly roster includes 73 restaurants and food trucks, 26 of which have never before appeared at the free food festival. Of the newbies, names like Arun's Thai Restaurant, Chiya Chai Café and Sun Wah stand out as stalls that will certainly attract attention (and lines) at the event.
Taste of Chicago will be hosted in Grant Park from July 11–15. Though admission to the five-day celebration is free for all, guests must purchase tickets to redeem sample-sized portions of menu items from each restaurant. Also gratis are headlining sets from the Flaming Lips, Brandi Carlile and George Clinton, though you can upgrade your seats by purchasing a ticket.
Take a look at the full lineup of food vendors below.
New vendors:
Aloha Wagon
Arun's Thai Restaurant
Aunty Joy's Jamaican Kitchen
Bee Nana LLC
bettyBOT Shop
BITES
Blackwood BBQ
CheSa's Gluten Free Food Truck
Chiya Chai Café
Classic Cobbler
Esperanza's Kitchen Delights
Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
Get Off The Couch Catering
Grill City (Seafood City)
Josephine's Cookin'
Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp
Output Lounge & Sports Bar
Papa Luke's Gravy Balls
Premier Rollin BBQ
Sausagefest
So Forking Great
Sun Wah Barbecue Restaurant
These Wingz?
Turtle's Bar & Grill
Wood Fire Counter
Yum Dum
Returning vendors:
Beat Kitchen
Billy Goat Tavern
BJ's Market & Bakery
Buona Beef
Caffe Gelato
Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill
Chicago's Dog House
Churro Factory
Connie's Pizza
Dia De Los Tamales
Doom Street Eats
Franco's Ristorante
Frannie's Café Inc
Gold Coast. Dogs
Iyanze
Kasia's Deli
La Bomba Restaurant
La Mexicana
Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
O'Briens Restaurant & Bar
Original Rainbow Cone
Porkchop
Ricobene's on 26th Street
Robinson's No. 1 Ribs
Star of Siam
Texas de Brazil
The Eli's Cheesecake Co.
Tuscany
Ukai Japanese Restaurant
Vee-Vee's African Restaurant
Pop-up restaurants:
Broken English Taco Pub
Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
Just Salad Chicago
MAD Social
Pork & Mindy's
Seoul Taco
Warm Belly Bakery
Food trucks:
American Glory Food Truck Chicago
Auntie Vee’s
Aztec Dave's Food Truck
Beavers Coffee + Donuts
Da Lobsta
Giordano's
Harold's Chicken
La Cocinita Food Truck
The Fat Shallot
The Lifeway Kefir Shop
