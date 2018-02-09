The city deployed 211 snow trucks—here’s how to track them in real time

If you've had the displeasure of stepping outside today, you might have spotted one of the city's 211 snow trucks salting and plowing the roads after last night's big snow storm. If you're wondering when the heck they'll get around to clearing your street, keep an eye on the City of Chicago Plow Tracker, a real-time app that shows where plows are and where they're headed.

The trucks are prioritizing main streets, bridges, overpasses and hills and will move to residential side streets “when main streets are clear and if necessary,” according to the site. Even if you're bundled up at home on the couch and have no plans of stepping foot outside, it's hard not to get sucked into the moving map.