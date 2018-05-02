The Flaming Lips and George Clinton will headline Taste of Chicago’s concert series

When you're not stuffing your face with pizza, sausages and other delicious food at Taste of Chicago, the next best thing to do at the annual summer smorgasbord is to see a free concert. This morning, organizers announced the lineup of headlining acts at this year's festival, which takes over Grant Park from July 11–15.

Highlights of the lineup include sets from ostentatious psychedelic rockers the Flaming Lips (July 14), folk-rock singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile (July 11), Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) and Talib Kweli's hip-hop duo Black Star (July 13) and soon-to-be-retired funk legend George Clinton and his band Parliament Funkadelic (July 15).

Headlining concerts take place in the Petrillo Music Shell and lawn admission to all of the shows is absolutely free. If you want to snag a seat in the pavilion during the show, tickets are available for $18–$50 and will go on sale via the Taste of Chicago website on Friday, May 4 at 10am. Attendees will also be able to purchase access to the Taste Oasis, a new air-conditioned lounge in Butler Field that will offer food samples, water, a cash bar and views of the live music. Day passes for the Taste Oasis will also go on sale Friday for $50.

Take a look at the complete lineup of headlining Taste of Chicago concerts below. Between these performances and the free shows in Millennium Park, it's going to be a busy summer for fans of gratis live music.

Wednesday, July 11 at 5:30pm

Brandi Carlile + Martha Redbone Roots Project

Thursday, July 12 at 5:30pm

Juanes + La Santa Cecilia

Friday, July 13 at 5:30pm

Black Star + Madame Gandhi

Saturday, July 14 at 4:30pm

The Flaming Lips + Le Butcherettes + Half Gringa

Sunday, July 15 at 4:30pm

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic + BJ the Chicago Kid + The Boy Illinois

