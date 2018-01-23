The J. Parker is opening its roof for a free, Olympian-approved Après Ski Party this winter

Leave it to the Winter Olympic Games to get Chicagoans jazzed about an otherwise miserable season. The J. Parker will open its retractable rooftop (which is typically closed for colder months) to the elements for a free Après Ski Party on Sunday, February 11 from 3 to 7pm.

For one day only, the Hotel Lincoln’s 13th-floor rooftop space will transform into a boozy playground complete with ice luges, shotskis, drink stations, a live band and a photo booth. Of course, the bar will be screening the Games on several TVs so that guests can keep up with the world-class athleticism happening in South Korea.

There’s no telling if February will bring more 40-degree days or heaps of snow, but the J. Parker will be prepared with blanket service and space heaters to keep things toasty while you get toasted. The two guests wearing the best après ski attire will be awarded lift tickets to Wilmot Mountain, so dig up your finest technicolor ski suit and your most obnoxious hat for this Olympic event.