The War on Drugs, Chaka Khan and Courtney Barnett join the Pitchfork Music Festival lineup

After putting in a marathon two-hour lineup-announcement session last week, local painter Shelby Rodeffer got her brush back out this morning to paint some new names on the Pitchfork Music Festival mural outside of the Violet Hour in Wicker Park. Once again, the publication live-streamed the painstaking process on its website and Facebook page while commenters attempted to guess the acts being painted and complained about being "forced" to watch paint dry for nearly three hours.

RECOMMENDED: Check out photos and reviews from Pitchfork Music Festival

Though we still have one more Tuesday painting session to look forward to before the entire lineup is revealed, today's announcement yielded some expected names and a few surprises. As we predicted last week, the War on Drugs and Courtney Barnett will both play at the festival. Other notable acts include Chicago-native funk artist Chaka Khan, reclusive rapper Earl Sweatshirt and London electronic duo Mount Kimbie.

According to a tweet from Pitchfork Music Festival, the remaining two top-billed performers will be announced next week (Tame Impala is the only confirmed headlining act). Take a look at the current day-by-day lineup for Pitchfork Music Festival 2018 below, with newly added acts in bold.

Friday, July 20

Tame Impala

Courtney Barnett

Mount Kimbie

Big Thief

Earl Sweatshirt

Syd

Julie Byrne

Lucy Dacus

Melkbelly

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

Saturday, July 21

The War on Drugs

Raphael Saadiq

This Is Not This Heat

Moses Sumney

Kelela

Girlpool

Julien Baker

Zola Jesus

berhana

Sunday, July 22

Chaka Khan

DRAM

Kelly Lee Owens

Irreversible Entanglements

Japandroids

(Sandy) Alex G

Smino

Ravyn Lenae

Kweku Collins

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.