The War on Drugs, Chaka Khan and Courtney Barnett join the Pitchfork Music Festival lineup

After putting in a marathon two-hour lineup-announcement session last week, local painter Shelby Rodeffer got her brush back out this morning to paint some new names on the Pitchfork Music Festival mural outside of the Violet Hour in Wicker Park. Once again, the publication live-streamed the painstaking process on its website and Facebook page while commenters attempted to guess the acts being painted and complained about being "forced" to watch paint dry for nearly three hours.
Though we still have one more Tuesday painting session to look forward to before the entire lineup is revealed, today's announcement yielded some expected names and a few surprises. As we predicted last week, the War on Drugs and Courtney Barnett will both play at the festival. Other notable acts include Chicago-native funk artist Chaka Khan, reclusive rapper Earl Sweatshirt and London electronic duo Mount Kimbie.
According to a tweet from Pitchfork Music Festival, the remaining two top-billed performers will be announced next week (Tame Impala is the only confirmed headlining act). Take a look at the current day-by-day lineup for Pitchfork Music Festival 2018 below, with newly added acts in bold.
Friday, July 20
Tame Impala
Courtney Barnett
Mount Kimbie
Big Thief
Earl Sweatshirt
Syd
Julie Byrne
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
Saturday, July 21
The War on Drugs
Raphael Saadiq
This Is Not This Heat
Moses Sumney
Kelela
Girlpool
Julien Baker
Zola Jesus
berhana
Sunday, July 22
Chaka Khan
DRAM
Kelly Lee Owens
Irreversible Entanglements
Japandroids
(Sandy) Alex G
Smino
Ravyn Lenae
Kweku Collins
