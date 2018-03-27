This River North restaurant created a Chicago-style maki roll, and we’re not sure what to think

Look, we’re all for a good food mashup (see exhibits A, B and C), but things may have officially gone too far with the arrival of Sunda’s latest creation: the new Chicago-style maki roll. The River North restaurant is welcoming the Sox and Cubs’ home openers next week with an Asian twist on the Chicago delicacy. Each roll is stuffed with spicy tuna and topped with cherry tomatoes, red onion, sport peppers, bright green wasabi relish, a squiggle of mustard and a pinch of celery salt. As not to distract from the vibrant hues, it’s all held together with sesame soy paper and served with a pickle spear. Hey, at least they didn’t try to put hot dogs in there, right?

This ballpark-themed roll goes for $15 and will be available April 2–9 at Sunda—ice-cold beer, pretzels and nachos served separately.

