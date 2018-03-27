  • News
This River North restaurant created a Chicago-style maki roll, and we’re not sure what to think

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Tuesday March 27 2018, 12:47pm

Photograph: Courtesy Sunda

Look, we’re all for a good food mashup (see exhibits A, B and C), but things may have officially gone too far with the arrival of Sunda’s latest creation: the new Chicago-style maki roll. The River North restaurant is welcoming the Sox and Cubs’ home openers next week with an Asian twist on the Chicago delicacy. Each roll is stuffed with spicy tuna and topped with cherry tomatoes, red onion, sport peppers, bright green wasabi relish, a squiggle of mustard and a pinch of celery salt. As not to distract from the vibrant hues, it’s all held together with sesame soy paper and served with a pickle spear. Hey, at least they didn’t try to put hot dogs in there, right?

This ballpark-themed roll goes for $15 and will be available April 2–9 at Sunda—ice-cold beer, pretzels and nachos served separately.

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

