Chicago
Timeout

A Christkindlmarket mug depicting the city skyline
Photograph: Courtesy of Christkindlmarket

This year’s Christkindlmarket mug is once again not a boot

Pouring one out for the ghost of Christkindlmarket mugs past.

Emma Krupp
Written by
Emma Krupp
Believe it or not, we’re just two weeks away from opening day at Christkindlmarket, the German-themed bazaar that pops up in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville every holiday season. If you were still holding out hope for a boot-shaped souvenir mug for sipping the market’s famous glühwein, though, better luck next time—this year’s Christkindlmarket mug is once again not a boot, but rather a regular-shaped mug.

Organizers announced the 2022 design, which features a cityscape spanning landmarks from all three Christkindlmarket locations, in a news release Friday. Observers will note some creative liberties have been taken to execute this fantastical skyline view, placing the Marina City towers and Hancock Building (Daley Plaza) next to Hotel Zachary (Wrigleyville) and the Paramount Theatre (Aurora). Foregrounding that design is a scene of Christkindlmarket and the Christkind angel, encircled by a row of dancers meant to pay tribute to the Year of Chicago Dance. 

This year’s non-alcoholic mug, on the other hand, features a penguin design for the third year in a row. You can enter a contest to name the penguin, who’s depicted dancing while dressed in a German dirndl and holding a Christkindlmarket ornament, via Instagram from November 4–7 for a chance to win both mugs. 

A Christkindlmarket mug depicting a penguin holding an ornament
Photograph: Courtesy of Christkindlmarket



The much-cherished boot shape last made an appearance in 2019 following a four-year hiatus, so it might be a few more Christmases yet before it returns to Daley Plaza and beyond. In the meantime, you can buy this year’s mug at all three locations and online starting when the markets open on Friday, November 18. Itching for even more collectibles to take home this year? Christkindlmarket is also bringing back its second annual ornament design, which is only available for purchase at the Daley Plaza.

A Christkindlmarket ornament
Photograph: Courtesy of Christkindlmarket

