Tour de Fat will bring beer, bikes and music to Humboldt Park this summer

Last summer, New Belgium Brewing's Tour de Fat festival departed its longtime home in Palmer Square Park, moving to Northerly Island where Tonight Show house band the Roots headlined a day of music, entertainment and Fat Tire tallboys. The move to a larger venue seemed to mark a shift in the focus of the long-running festival, coinciding with the cancellation of Tour de Fat's popular bike parade through Logan Square, which traditionally kicked off the annual celebration.

RECOMMENDED: See more photos from Tour de Fat

When Tour de Fat returns to Chicago this summer, it will move back to the Northwest Side of the city and revive some of its most popular attractions. The 2018 edition of the festival will take place in Humboldt Park (near the boathouse) on June 30 from noon to 6pm. This year's iteration of the festival will be a ticketed event—admission is $15, while kids ages 12 and under will be able to get in for free.

California alt-rock duo Best Coast will serve as Tour de Fat's headlining musical act, but the entire day will be filled with comedy, magic, stunts and entertainment from acts like Daredevil Chicken, Handsome Little Devils, Sedan Halen and KOLARS. Attendees can also anticipate the return of a bike pit featuring one-of-a-kind pedal-powered creations that guests can ride, a variety of over-sized lawn games and plenty of New Belgium beer available for purchase (with all proceeds benefitting local nonprofit West Town Bikes).

According to New Belgium brand manager Sam Sawyer, the event's bike parade will also be returning. Plans and a route for the ride are still being finalized, but cyclists should be able to congregate and take a spin through the neighborhood before Tour de Fat kicks off in Humboldt Park.

Tickets to Tour de Fat are on sale now—you'll need to act fast if you want to be in attendance at one of our favorite summer festivals.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.