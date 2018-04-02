Try Honey Butter Fried Chicken’s meaty Cubano sandwiches at Revival Food Hall today

The folks behind Honey Butter Fried Chicken will open a temporary counter within Revival Food Hall today, but you won’t find their famous crispy poultry on the menu. The team will instead debut a lesser-known passion project: Cuban sandwiches. Dubbed TriBecca’s Cubano, the pop-up stand will stick around the Loop food hall through June 29.

Executive Sous Chef Becca Grothe is the mastermind behind the menu’s namesake item and the only sandwich on offer. It’s a recipe she first tested on small groups at Honey Butter Fried Chicken’s underground dining experience, Sunday Dinner Club. The sandwich was such a hit that owners Christine Cikowski and Josh Kulp knew they wanted to showcase it somewhere special. Enter Revival’s quarterly rotating series, which most recently brought burger purveyor bopNgrill to Loop lunchers.

It’s not hard to see what makes these cheesy, meat-filled morsels shine: Each ciabatta panino is stuffed with layers of mojo-roasted pork, cured ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and chipotle mayo. They’re pressed and grilled to crispy perfection with mustard butter. Guests can add kimchi, avocado or bacon, or opt to make the sandwich vegetarian with mojo tofu. The menu also features sweet potato fries with mojo mayo, griddle rum cake donuts, draft rum mojitos and pineapple-ginger agua fresca. Check out TriBecca’s Cubanos at Revival Food Hall starting today; in the meantime, here's some lunch porn to hold you over.

Photograph: Rachel Brown Kulp

Photograph: Rachel Brown Kulp

Photograph: Rachel Brown Kulp

