White Sox will host another ‘Game of Thrones’ night in Chicago this summer

We imagine that sitting in the upper decks of Guaranteed Rate Field during the White Sox home opener this afternoon will probably feel a bit like standing with the Night's Watch atop the Wall that protects Westeros. Though the temperatures today will be similar to those north of the Wall, Sox enthusiasts who happen to be Game of Thrones fans will have to wait until August for two of their favorite franchises to officially unite.

Just like it did last summer, the White Sox will host an official Game of Thrones night on Monday, August 6, when the team faces off against the New York Yankees (arguably the baseball equivalent of the Lannisters). Organizers haven't released any details about the themed promotion yet, but the Sox set up an Iron Throne in the park and produced limited-edition GoT Southpaw bobbleheads last summer, so expect something similar this time around.

While season seven of Game of Thrones premiered on HBO last summer, this year's White Sox promotion won't coincide with the airing of the series' eighth and final season. Instead, you'll have to wait until sometime in 2019 to find out if Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons survive the final six episodes.

In the meantime, you can watch this baseball-themed recreation of the Game of Thrones opening credits and snag your tickets to the White Sox game.

