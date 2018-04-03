You can now have Parson’s Negroni slushies delivered to your door

Sipping Negroni slushies on the patio at Parson's Chicken & Fish is a quintessential summertime activity. Though tonight's wintery forecast doesn't give us much hope that temperatures will ever again exceed 60 degrees, we're seeking comfort in the fact that you can now order the frozen, orange-hued beverage for delivery via Caviar. Just crank up the heat, curl up on the couch and think warm thoughts.

Parson's famous slushies are a mix of Letherbee gin, Luxardo Bitter, sweet vermouth and citrus; they're going for $10 each on Caviar, which is just $1 more than they sell for at the brick-and-mortar location in Logan Square. Each container comes swaddled in a Negroni Jabroni koozie to keep the drink frosty in transit.

Also available for delivery is Parson's Beer, an exclusive collaboration between the restaurant and Revolution Brewing, which was announced earlier today. The easy-drinking ale offers a "light hop finish" and goes for $18 for a six-pack. Guests can also sip the new brew in person at Parson's. Here's hoping that spring comes out of hibernation soon so that we can enjoy both beverages on the patio in the sun.