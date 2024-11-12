The best nail salons in Chicago

If you get it, you get it: Nails are a big deal. Fortunately, Chicago has plenty of options for a manicure, pedicure or stunning new set of nails. And the nail experience doesn’t just stop at the basics—plenty of salons are also luxurious spas and some even offer complimentary wine. But we know that when there are too many choices, making a decision can be challenging. That's why we’ve picked out the 17 best nail salons in Chicago. Whether you're planning a staycation or are looking for a glow-up, these spots will give your hands and feet the pampering they deserve.