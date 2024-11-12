Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
women in nail salon
Photograph: Courtesy Polish & Pour
Photograph: Courtesy Polish & Pour

The best nail salons in Chicago

These nail salons in Chicago pamper you by delivering top-notch manicures, pedicures, nail art and more.

Written by Time Out Chicago editors & Xiao Faria daCunha
Written by: Isaiah Reynolds
Advertising

If you get it, you get it: Nails are a big deal. Fortunately, Chicago has plenty of options for a manicure, pedicure or stunning new set of nails. And the nail experience doesn’t just stop at the basics—plenty of salons are also luxurious spas and some even offer complimentary wine. But we know that when there are too many choices, making a decision can be challenging. That's why we’ve picked out the 17 best nail salons in Chicago. Whether you're planning a staycation or are looking for a glow-up, these spots will give your hands and feet the pampering they deserve.

The best nail salons in Chicago

1. Cowshed Spa at Soho House

  • Shopping
  • West Loop
  • price 3 of 4
Cowshed Spa at Soho House
Cowshed Spa at Soho House
Photograph: Courtesy Soho House

Cowshed is both a spa and an interior design junkie's paradise (much like the rest of Soho House). The rustic-chic space—home to five treatment rooms and six mani-pedi chairs—is decked out in Midwestern barnwood, crystal chandeliers, pristine vintage sofas and leather wingbacked pedicure chairs. While each of the spa's treatments are equally stellar, it's the Ultimate Pedicure (75 mins) you can't miss out on. It exclusively uses only all-natural Cowshed brand products, with a special exfoliating drill brought over from the UK, which will whip even the worst winter toes into shape. This is followed by a relaxing scalp and shoulder massage to top it all off.

Book online

2. Cuticle Chicago

  • Shopping
  • Lifestyle
  • Uptown
  • price 1 of 4
Cuticle Chicago
Cuticle Chicago
Photograph: Courtesy Cuticle Nail Salon

North Siders know Cuticle isn't your average nail salon. The Uptown space is small and minimal, yet inviting—outfitted in stylish decor (think fashionable armchairs and sleek foot basins in favor of the usual massage chair). Prices are low, but customers return for the service, which is always flawless and clean. You even get to keep your nail file at the end.

Advertising

3. Karen Gold Coast Nails

  • Health and beauty
  • Rush & Division
  • price 2 of 4
Karen Gold Coast Nails
Karen Gold Coast Nails
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Expect top-notch manicures and pedicures at this impeccably clean Gold Coast nail salon. Attention to detail is the norm here, which results in especially long-lasting, no-chip manicures. The fact that the salon stocks pretty much every nail polish color under the sun is also a win in our book.

4. MyNail.com

  • Shopping
  • Spas
  • Lake View
  • price 2 of 4
MyNail.com
MyNail.com
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Reasonable prices, attentive employees and a clean setting make this salon stand out from the pack. The polish selection is huge, and customers are greeted with a smile and a beverage as soon as they step their tired feet through the doors. Be sure to check out the salon's mid-week specials if you want the most bang for your buck.

Advertising

5. Juko Nail & Skin Rescue

  • Shopping
  • Spas
  • Wicker Park
  • price 2 of 4
Juko Nail & Skin Rescue
Juko Nail & Skin Rescue
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Pampering is of prime importance at this Wicker Park salon that offers manicures, pedicures, lash and brow services, and waxing. A friendly, accommodating manager runs this staff of equally hospitable employees. The best part? You get to sip on free wine while they work their magic. (This spot is also BYOB, so feel free to bring your own, too!)

6. Fuga Salon and Spa

  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Wrigleyville
  • price 3 of 4
Fuga Salon and Spa
Fuga Salon and Spa
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

You only have to go as far as Wrigleyville to feel like you've traveled worlds away. Owner Antonio Favaro has improved his Italian-inspired destination salon over the years with classic spa amenities—an upstairs sanctuary with six treatment rooms, expert massage therapists, a marble steam shower and an espresso bar. Manicures and pedicures are nothing less than lovely, incorporating soothing organic scrubs and reflexology massage. It's clear they pay attention to details here.

Advertising

7. Nas Salon and Spa

  • Shopping
  • Spas
  • Wrigleyville
  • price 2 of 4
Nas Salon and Spa
Nas Salon and Spa
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Wrigleyville's Nas (the Serbian word for "our") is the kind of salon where you're treated like family. The staff is made up of trained nail technicians, and the services range from nails to body treatments and aromatherapy facials. This spot also gets major points for handing out street parking passes after 6pm.

8. New Age Nail Studio

  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Rush & Division
  • price 3 of 4
New Age Nail Studio
New Age Nail Studio
Photograph: Kristine Condon

Thanks to its BYOB policy, this Gold Coast nail spa is the perfect after-work spot where you can let your hair down. New Age caters to the Whole Foods set (at Whole Foods prices), with goods such as liquid gels (as opposed to abrasive acrylics) in tons of colors. The gender-neutral vibe means this place is good for guys, too.

Advertising

9. Polish & Pour

  • Shopping
  • Lifestyle
  • Old Town
  • price 2 of 4
Polish & Pour
Polish & Pour
Photograph: Courtesy Polish & Pour

Your favorite nail salon and cocktail bar has grown! Polish & Pour, an Old Town favorite, has opened a second location in Streeterville with all the same outstanding service and affordable prices. It's most famous for its Volcano Signature Pedicure treatment, which features a five-step process including nail care, an exfoliating sugar scrub and a collagen cream mask, finished with a collagen lotion and your choice of polish ($79 regular/$99 gel polish). Plus, both locations are BYOB for wine and hard drinks.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106039501/image.jpg
Xiao Faria daCunha

10. Pearl's Nails

  • Shopping
  • Cosmetics
  • Sheffield & DePaul
  • price 2 of 4
Pearl's Nails
Pearl's Nails
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Head to this Lincoln Park nail salon for its vast selection of polishes and staff so friendly they'll serve you beverages while you're being pampered. Pearl's also offers foot massages, and you can book your appointment online for added convenience.

Advertising

11. ZaZaZoo

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Bucktown
  • price 2 of 4
ZaZaZoo
ZaZaZoo

This Bucktown favorite now has a second location in West Town. The salon, with its bright interior and fuschia theme, has a variety of combination services for those on a tight schedule, including different mani and pedi packages and a special kid’s mani/pedi combo (for ages 10 and under). Raise your hand if you are down for a mommy/kiddo spa date.

12. Top Coat Nail Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Nail salons
  • River North
Top Coat Nail Spa
Top Coat Nail Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Top Coat Nail Spa

Located in the heart of River North, many consider Top Coat one of the best nail salons in Chicago’s downtown area. The technicians have outstanding skills and create some of the best-looking powder-coating nails in town. In the mood for something different? Top Coat always has new and seasonal designs to choose from.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106039501/image.jpg
Xiao Faria daCunha
Advertising

13. LO Spa & Nails

  • Health and beauty
  • Nail salons
  • Loop
LO Spa & Nails
LO Spa & Nails
Photograph: Courtesy LO Spa and Nails

LO Spa and Nails provides a truly luxurious experience that will leave you pampered, restored and polished. With two locations in town, LO Spa features quality, non-toxic products, disposable tools and hospital-grade sanitation. Both outposts have a sweet Signature Mani/Pedi package deal for only $58. You can also customize your nails with one-of-a-kind art ($4 per nail) to showcase your personality. Bonus: LO Spa is BYOB.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106039501/image.jpg
Xiao Faria daCunha

14. Miniluv Nail Salon

  • Health and beauty
  • Nail salons
  • Wicker Park
Miniluv Nail Salon
Miniluv Nail Salon
Photograph: Courtesy Miniluv

You know a nail salon knows its trade when it’s been in business for over ten years. Vibrant colors, high-quality products, plus every kind of design you can ask for, from elegant to cutesy—that is Miniluv. If you want to get your nails done for a special occasion, come here. Miniluv is also one of the few spots in Chicago that can do 3D nails.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106039501/image.jpg
Xiao Faria daCunha
Advertising

15. Revive Nails & Co.

  • Health and beauty
  • Nail salons
  • River West/West Town
Revive Nails & Co.
Revive Nails & Co.
Photograph: Courtesy Revive Nails & Co.

With a focus on eco-friendliness, Revive Nails & Co. uses organic products and creates a healthy alternative to traditional full-service nail treatments. They will also teach you everything you need to know about nail wellness. Revive also carries vegan polishes, available in 40 different Zoya colors and expanding. You also can’t beat the pricing: $44 for a 45-minute manicure session and $62 for a 60-minute pedicure session.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106039501/image.jpg
Xiao Faria daCunha

16. Reverie Nails

  • Health and beauty
  • Nail salons
  • Lincoln Park
Reverie Nails
Reverie Nails
Photograph: Courtesy Reverie Nails

Although Reverie Nails might be relatively new, its outstanding services, amazing prices and friendly staff have already won over many hearts. Reverie carries a wide range of colors available in regular, gel and powders. It's also one of the only places in Chicago that offers CBD manicure and pedicure ($80 mani/pedi package).

https://media.timeout.com/images/106039501/image.jpg
Xiao Faria daCunha
Advertising

17. 7AM Nail Care

  • Health and beauty
  • Nail salons
  • Old Town

If you're ever caught in a manicure emergency, 7AM Nail Care will be there to save the day. With five locations across the city and hours that start at, well, 7am on weekdays, it's the place ot go for a pre-work manicure/pedicure or to squeeze in a special service before an important event. The chain specializes in non-toxic materials and welcomes group events, too.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.