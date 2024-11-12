The best nail salons in Chicago

Cowshed is both a spa and an interior design junkie's paradise (much like the rest of Soho House). The rustic-chic space—home to five treatment rooms and six mani-pedi chairs—is decked out in Midwestern barnwood, crystal chandeliers, pristine vintage sofas and leather wingbacked pedicure chairs. While each of the spa's treatments are equally stellar, it's the Ultimate Pedicure (75 mins) you can't miss out on. It exclusively uses only all-natural Cowshed brand products, with a special exfoliating drill brought over from the UK, which will whip even the worst winter toes into shape. This is followed by a relaxing scalp and shoulder massage to top it all off.
If you get it, you get it: Nails are a big deal. Fortunately, Chicago has plenty of options for a manicure, pedicure or stunning new set of nails. And the nail experience doesn’t just stop at the basics—plenty of salons are also luxurious spas and some even offer complimentary wine. But we know that when there are too many choices, making a decision can be challenging. That's why we’ve picked out the 17 best nail salons in Chicago. Whether you're planning a staycation or are looking for a glow-up, these spots will give your hands and feet the pampering they deserve.