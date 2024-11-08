Subscribe
An indoor swimming pool lined with chaise lounges and floor to ceiling windows overlooking Lake Michigan
Photograph: Courtesy St. Regis Chicago
Photograph: Courtesy St. Regis Chicago

The 21 best spas in Chicago

Get some much needed rest and relaxation at Chicago's top spas.

Morgan OlsenEmma Krupp
Written by Morgan Olsen & Emma Krupp
November 2024: The impending arrival of winter and all its associated ills (chapped lips! Seasonal depression!) has us daydreaming about a little escape, so we took another look at our spa list to round up this season’s best picks for a day of cozy relaxation. Our latest selection highlights the sheer variety of Chicago’s spa sceneincluding a new luxury hotel spa, tried-and-true massage therapy and TikTok-approved scalp careand prioritizes options for every budget. Go on, treat yourself!   

The stresses of day-to-day life pile up fast. Luckily, Chicago is home to a selection of world-class spas designed to loosen your tightened muscles, invigorate your senses and whisk your worries away (if only for a few blissful hours). Choose your own relaxation adventure: Our favorite Chicago spas run the gamut from a luxury hotel spot outfitted with private napping nooks and splurge-y massage offerings to affordable bathhouses where you can spend the day sauna-hopping and unwinding on a budget. Whether you’re looking for romantic things to do in Chicago, planning an upcoming bachelorette party or craving a bit of solo serenity, explore Chicago’s best spas and prepare for some much needed R&R. 

The best spas in Chicago

1. Aire Ancient Baths

  • Health and beauty
  • River West/West Town
Aire Ancient Baths
Aire Ancient Baths
Photograph: AIRE Ancient Baths

Ever wondered what it’s like to bathe like an ancient Roman? If so, I’m pretty sure you’ll love wandering the cavernous halls of Aire Ancient Baths as much as we do. Inspired by the bathing-obsessed traditions of ancient Rome and Greece—and located inside a retrofitted River West factory space—Aire’s Chicago outpost is a singular experience. Luxurious treatment options abound here, including an insanely bougie red wine soak, but the main attraction is Aire’s extensive network of indoor and outdoor baths. Channel your inner Roman with alternating soaks in the Caldarium and Frigidarium (that’s hot bath and cold bath for us plebeians), or enjoy more timeless relaxation features like jets, aromatherapy steam rooms and an indoor-outdoor waterfall bath. 

Time Out tip: Calling all love birds! Aire is especially good for couples experiences and massages, in case you’re looking to book a pre-wedding staycation or fancy (albeit pricey) date night. 

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/f0521433-d5bd-4071-97da-9b2594932b7a.jpg
Emma Krupp
2. Chuan Spa at The Langham

  • Health and beauty
  • Massage and body treatments
  • River North
  • price 4 of 4
Chuan Spa at The Langham
Chuan Spa at The Langham
Photograph: Couresy Langham Hotel, Chicago

This elegant spa within the Langham Hotel—arguably the most posh among Chicago’s many posh hotel spas—bases its practices around the principles of traditional Chinese medicine and the five elemental forces of Wu Xing: metal, wood, fire, water and earth. You can get a relaxing taste of all five elements through the 5 Wu Xing Elements In-One, a two-hour experience that includes an acupressure massage with invigorating Po Sun On oil and a full-body mud mask (from $460). For an even deeper dive into traditional Chinese medicine, consult with the spa’s master of acupuncture for a customized acupuncture and massage session. 

Don’t miss: Leave time after your treatment to check out best-in-class amenities like a 67-foot pool and eucalyptus and Himalayan salt stone saunas.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/f0521433-d5bd-4071-97da-9b2594932b7a.jpg
Emma Krupp
3. King Spa & Sauna

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Suburbs
King Spa & Sauna
King Spa & Sauna
Photograph: Shutterstock

Sometimes, my idea of luxury includes baking my worries away in a sauna at 1am. Such luxury is amply available at this iconic 24-hour Korean spa in Niles, where you’ll find nine sauna rooms boasting various healing properties, a bathing area (note: no bathing suits allowed), relaxation lounges and even a movie theater with recliners. If you get hungry between all those lounging sessions, make a pit stop at the food court with Korean bites like bibimbap and fried chicken. And the best part? Admission is a fairly reasonable $60, with the option to add treatments such as massages, facials and scrubs.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/f0521433-d5bd-4071-97da-9b2594932b7a.jpg
Emma Krupp

4. Allyu Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Massage and body treatments
  • River North
  • price 3 of 4
Allyu Spa
Allyu Spa
Photograph: Stacie Scott

A good spa is all about relaxation, and this River North spot sets the tone as soon as you show up for your appointment. Instead of sitting in a typical waiting area, kick up your feet in a calming, dimly lit, semi-private tented chamber. The treatments are similarly next level—think chakra-balancing massages, volcanic clay body wraps and a full suite of facial care, from a customized facial tailored to your skin type (60 minutes, $130) to the luxe Silver Ion Reparative Facial (75 minutes, $175). 

Time Out tip: Be sure to reserve a complimentary shower room when you book your appointment; the walls are covered in beautiful Moroccan plaster, and guests are treated to plush towels and eco-friendly products.

5. De La Vie Day Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Lake View
De La Vie Day Spa
De La Vie Day Spa
Photograph: Courtesy De La Vie Day Spa

This Lakeview spa specializes in skin and body treatments such as wraps designed to increase circulation and an extensive list of facial offerings that target the effects of acne, pollution and aging. And you don’t have to leave all the skin pampering to your face: the spa’s back, shoulder and elbow facial uses cleansing steam and massage to soothe your aches and leave you glowing. 

Time Out tip: Hoping to make spa treatments a regular part of your self-care regimen? De La Vie’s intriguing membership packages let you develop a facial routine and add on other treatments at a discount.

6. Chicago Bath House

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Wicker Park
Chicago Bath House
Chicago Bath House
Photograph: Shutterstock

Open under various names and ownership since 1906, Chicago’s oldest bathhouse is a true throwback complete with saunas, steam rooms and a full-service Russian restaurant. Basic admission is $45 and grants you a full day of access to the saunas (plus robes, towels and slippers), but your best bet is to add on spa services like the Traditional Platza ($45), a classic Russian treatment where you’ll be lightly smacked by bushels of birch, oak or eucalyptus, producing fragrant and skin-invigorating effects. 

Don’t miss: Following your treatment, complete the Russian experience with a traditional herring plate or caviar blintzes at the spa’s restaurant.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/f0521433-d5bd-4071-97da-9b2594932b7a.jpg
Emma Krupp
7. Kohler Waters Spa at Lincoln Park

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Lincoln Park
Kohler Waters Spa at Lincoln Park
Kohler Waters Spa at Lincoln Park
Photograph: Courtesy Kohler Co.

The 20,000-square-foot Lincoln Park spa (not to be confused with locations in Burr Ridge and Kohler, Wisconsin) specializes in hydrotherapy. You'll find water treatments like Lavender Rain, which features a lavender and eucalyptus scrub, warm rinse and full-body moisturizing, and Still Waters, which uses CBD exfoliation and moisturizing to relieve stress and restore energy. The services change with the seasons and also include an extensive selection of facials, pedicures and massages aimed at everything from lymphatic drainage to deep tissue tension relief. Continue relaxing after your appointment in the spa’s sauna, cool plunge pool or steam room.

8. Oxygen Spa Studio

  • Health and beauty
  • Humboldt Park
  • price 1 of 4
Oxygen Spa Studio
Oxygen Spa Studio
Photograph: Courtesy Spa Week

This cozy massage studio is known for soothing scrub treatments and deep tissue massages. What it lacks in space it makes up for in skill and affordability. You can nab a relaxing 30-minute Swedish massage for $65, or a two-hour signature massage for $224. The services are all top-notch, so if you're not into the fancy steam room, lap pool and all the extra frills, save a bundle and come here instead.

9. The Peninsula Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Massage and body treatments
  • Streeterville
  • price 4 of 4
The Peninsula Spa
The Peninsula Spa
Photograph: Courtesy The Peninsula Chicago

Our favorite part of spa-ing at The Peninsula Spa is the time we spend chilling in the lounge area. Single-person beds with fluffy comforters are nestled in draped enclaves. You can spend hours reading or napping, completely undisturbed—except for someone refilling your tea. Nearby, a fire flickers in the fireplace. The spa menu is pricey (the Hydrating Manicure is $80 Monday–Thursday or $95 Friday–Sunday), but the top-notch products make a body treatment worth the splurge.

10. The St. Regis Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Loop
  • price 4 of 4
The St. Regis Spa
The St. Regis Spa
Photograph: Courtesy St. Regis Chicago

Relax like an early 20th century New York socialite at The St. Regis Spa, which evokes a subtle aura of Gilded Age wealth with sprawling skyline views, marble detailing and products sourced from the iconic Parisian brand Sothys. You can complete the old money effect by choosing a treatment from Caroline’s Collection, an ultra-luxe selection of spa packages inspired by the socialite Caroline Astor. Dynastic wealth aside, I’d wager a guess even Mrs. Astor herself didn’t have access to treatments like The 400 ($645), a full body granita scrub, massage and triple active facial targeting skin plumping and radiance.

Time Out tip: This is another hotel spa where you won’t want to miss out on the amenities—including three separate fitness studios, if you’re feeling ambitious. 

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/f0521433-d5bd-4071-97da-9b2594932b7a.jpg
Emma Krupp
11. Ruby Room

  • Health and beauty
  • Massage and body treatments
  • East Village
  • price 3 of 4
Ruby Room
Ruby Room
Photograph: Courtesy Ruby Room

Located in the heart of Wicker Park, Ruby Room is a soul-soothing oasis that offers facials and healing massages you can modify with a hand and foot crystal exfoliation or cold stone treatment designed to soothe headaches. But treatments here aren’t just skin deep—the spa also features a variety of treatments geared toward inner healing, like intuitive tarot and oracle readings, Akashic records and sound baths. 

Don’t miss: Get in touch with our own intuitive skills with classes on tarot reading, reiki and more.

12. H20 House

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Lincoln Park
H20 House
H20 House
Photograph: Shutterstock

If beauty and wellness trends ever enter your TikTok feed, you’re probably already familiar with head spas: This new-ish spa concept, which originated in Korea, focuses on cleansing, hydrating and revitalizing the oft-neglected skin on your scalp. Chicago now has a couple options, but for my money the best of the bunch is Lincoln Park’s H20 House. Staff members use a special camera to assess your overall scalp health—giving you an up-close-and-personal look at the grime and build-up lurking beneath your hair—before guiding you to a private head spa room for a 60-minute extravaganza of scalp massage, hair follicle purification, acupressure and more circulation-boosting rituals. 

Don’t miss: The Olaplex Maintenance Set, a treatment that incorporates the cult hair products of Olaplex.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/f0521433-d5bd-4071-97da-9b2594932b7a.jpg
Emma Krupp
13. Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel

  • Health and beauty
  • Massage and body treatments
  • Streeterville
  • price 3 of 4
Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel
Spa at the Four Seasons Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Four Season

As you may expect, the spa services at the Four Seasons are no less than divine. The rotating menu includes services like a Himalayan salt stones massage and body treatments for every season, including a cozy winter experience complete with guided breathwork, scalp massage, mud mask and cypress-scented massage. On the facial side, don’t miss The Method by Augustinus Bader, which leverages products from the famously pricey skincare brand to leave your skin glowing and refreshed.

14. NoMI Spa at Park Hyatt Chicago

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Streeterville
  • price 3 of 4
NoMI Spa at Park Hyatt Chicago
NoMI Spa at Park Hyatt Chicago
Photograph: Courtesy Park Hyatt Chicago

Located seven stories high in the Park Hyatt Chicago, NoMI Spa is as every bit as lavish as its environs. Choose the massage—which, in a unique twist, includes a facial component—that fits your needs, from the deep pressure Revive option to a Grounded treatment that incorporates heated basalt stones. You’ll get to enjoy some juices and snacks afterwards, plus a steam room and pool.

15. The Spa at Palmer House

  • Shopping
  • Lifestyle
  • Loop
The Spa at Palmer House
The Spa at Palmer House
Photograph: Courtesy The Spa at Palmer House

The opulence of the historic Palmer House is the perfect backdrop for some rest and relaxation. Book specialty treatments like the Chicago Fire and Ice Massage, using a mix of heated and cooling stones, or a scalp treatment that incorporates kneading, tapping and acupressure to relieve tension.  

Time Out tip: Can't decide on just one thing? Ask for the Empire, a 50-minute massage, 50-minute facial and 50-minute body wrap for a cool $475.

16. Leaf Spa at Fairmont Chicago

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Loop
  • price 3 of 4
Leaf Spa at Fairmont Chicago
Leaf Spa at Fairmont Chicago
Photograph: Alina Alexandra Photography

Fairmont Chicago’s Leaf Spa offers a holistic experience that tends to not only guests’ physical wellbeing, but mental wellness, too. Upon entering, you’re greeted by a Wish Tree so you can channel positive energy and set your intentions. In addition to all types of treatments, the spa features an Alchemist Bar—letting you create oils, scrubs and tinctures—along with a House of Knowledge, a gallery of plants and herbs from around the world.

Check prices
17. Piva Beer Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • River West/West Town
Piva Beer Spa
Piva Beer Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Piva Beer Spa

Lager-loving denizens in the Czech Republic have been bathing in tubs full of beer for hundreds of years—the potent combination of barley, hops and yeast is said to work wonders for softening one’s skin and improving circulation. You can see for yourself at Piva Beer Spa, a Noble Square spot that specializes in warm beer soaks alongside a host of more traditional spa offerings. Spring for three hour and 15 minute-long Platinum Package to try the titular soak with a bit of everything else, including a 45 minute halotherapy treatment in the spa’s salt room. And since we knew you were wondering: Yes, you will be offered beer for drinking during your visit.

18. Next Man Up

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Oakland
Next Man Up
Next Man Up
Photograph: Shutterstock

Located in Bronzeville, Next Man Up is a one-stop shop for all things related to men’s self-care. The spa offers a long list of massages, manicures, hair care, waxing and  specialized facials like Masculine and Mature, which uses vitamin C serum, retinol and hyaluronic acid-based products to target signs of aging. 

Time Out tip: Craving more in-depth self-care? Next Man Up also offers monthly subscription options for several treatments and accepts insurance for its clinical services.

19. Urban Oasis Chicago Massage

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • River North
Urban Oasis Chicago Massage
Urban Oasis Chicago Massage
Photograph: Nathan Kirkman

Massages are the specialty here, and the spa offers every type—from classic Swedish to ashiatsu, during which a therapist uses their feet to massage you. There's even a specialty TMJ treatment to relieve jaw pain for all the teeth grinders out there. Fans of traditional Chinese medicine can also opt to add on extra features, like a cupping session, to their massage package. Urban Oasis also offers a special prenatal massage geared towards reducing back, neck and joint pain and helping with digestive issues.

20. Waldorf Astoria Chicago Spa & Health Club

  • Health and beauty
  • Massage and body treatments
  • Rush & Division
  • price 4 of 4
Waldorf Astoria Chicago Spa & Health Club
Waldorf Astoria Chicago Spa & Health Club
Photograph: Courtesy Waldorf Astoria Spa

There's a spa service for everyone at the Waldorf Astoria, where therapists will personalize services based on your age, skin type, body type and stress levels. For your best shot at all-out relaxation, choose the The Waldorf Délassant Body Ritual, a 90-minute session where you’ll be treated to a shea butter sugar scrub, body wrap, warm oil scalp treatment and hour-long massage. Don’t forget to stop by the spa’s boutique to snag extra-ritzy beauty products that will keep the zen feelings going at home.

21. Lang Ocean Spa Thai Bodywork

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • River North
Lang Ocean Spa Thai Bodywork
Lang Ocean Spa Thai Bodywork
Photograph: Shutterstock

Traditional Thai massage is the name of the game at Lang Ocean Spa Thai Bodywork, a River North spa where you’ll find massage techniques imbued with the Ayurvedic methods and yoga-like movements that typify Thai bodywork. Choose the Aroma Thai Bodywork massage to experience a blend of Eastern and Western styles, coupling yoga stretching with Swedish massage for deeply relaxing results. Best of all, services here won’t break the bank, with all 60-minute massage sessions running for just $85; bump it up to 90 minutes or 120 minutes ($125 and $160, respectively) and you’ll even get a free hot stone treatment as part of your service.

