The 21 best spas in Chicago

Ever wondered what it’s like to bathe like an ancient Roman? If so, I’m pretty sure you’ll love wandering the cavernous halls of Aire Ancient Baths as much as we do. Inspired by the bathing-obsessed traditions of ancient Rome and Greece—and located inside a retrofitted River West factory space—Aire’s Chicago outpost is a singular experience. Luxurious treatment options abound here, including an insanely bougie red wine soak, but the main attraction is Aire’s extensive network of indoor and outdoor baths. Channel your inner Roman with alternating soaks in the Caldarium and Frigidarium (that’s hot bath and cold bath for us plebeians), or enjoy more timeless relaxation features like jets, aromatherapy steam rooms and an indoor-outdoor waterfall bath.
Time Out tip: Calling all love birds! Aire is especially good for couples experiences and massages, in case you’re looking to book a pre-wedding staycation or fancy (albeit pricey) date night.