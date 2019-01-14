The best craft beers in Croatia

A marker for just how far the craft beer revolution has spread in recent years. Osijek, the surprise jewel of Eastern Croatia, not only has its own brewery but also one of the best. Beckers is named after an Austrian commander who rebuilt the old city in the 1700s. Its founder Bojan Pap had been homebrewing for several years before taking on a job as head brewer for Zmajsko. After two years in Zagreb, he decided to move home and start his own brewery. The beer has a cloudy appearance and the brewery are careful about ingredients used in the 25,000 litres of beer they make each month. Beckers is only available on draught and of the six beers they regularly produce, their America Pale Ale is an award-winner and one of Croatia's best draught pale ales. An easily drinkable pilsner, a bitter ESB and Mangulica, a schwarzbier, are also available.