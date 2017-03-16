Croatia goes green for St.Paddy's day

Croatia's annual celebration of Ireland's patron saint will be illuminated by Tourism Ireland's annual 'Global Greening' initiative, which basically means the cities of Zagreb, Rijeka and Pula will be lit up with green lights.
Last year, Pula's 'Lightening Giants', the enormous cranes that overhang Uljanik shipyard with their electric constellations of alternating colours, turned fully green for the festival. This time, Rijeka will also be taking part. In Zagreb, Mayor Bandic's beloved fountains will be glowing green, including the city's lavish new water feature on Croatian Fraternal Union Street.
