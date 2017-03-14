easyJet announce new wave of Split flights from Luton, Manchester, Bristol, Belfast and Amsterdam

As Croatia continues to surge in popularity as a summer destination, Split is more and more becoming its surprise package. The city has successfully shaken off its one-time reputation as an urban-industrial backwater, and a departure point to the more alluring islands of Vis, Hvar and Brac. Nowadays, the Dalmatian capital has a booming tourism industry of its own - evidenced by the increase in flights announced by low-cost airline easyJet. Continuing their expansion into the Croatian aviation market, they've just released a wave of new flight rotations, with some beginning a month earlier than in 2016. Check out the full timetable here.
