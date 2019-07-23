Dubrovnik nightlife guide
Looking for a place to party in Dubrovnik? Follow our nightlife guide
Dubrovnik nightlife is unusual - while the city has an abundance of bars, clubs are relatively few. But what they lack in quantity, they more than make up for in quality. Clubs here tend to capitalise on the city's brilliant architecture; you might find yourself raving in a cavernous 16th-century fortress or between the stony walls of ex-quarantine barracks. Head to one of these places after hitting one of Dubrovnik's many spectacular bars, and you're guaranteed a special night.
Revelin Culture Club
A club venue since summer 2011, the angular 16th-century fortress that marks the eastern end of Dubrovnik's Old Town has become the place to go after drinking-up time has been called in the town centre's other bars. Luckily, Dubrovnik's military architects had the foresight to construct what is an ideal venue for a club: the stark interior of bare stone blocks, complete with arched aisle spaces and lofty barreled roofs, provide the perfect backdrop for the state-of-the-art light-show. What Renaissance Ragusans might have made of the lithe females dancing in cages is another question entirely.
Copacabana Beach
A half-moon of pebbles and gravel set in Seka Bay, Copacabana is one of Dubrovnik's best beaches. Studded with luxury white loungers and deckchairs, there's heaps going on to keep you amused with watersports, paddle boarding and inflatables for the kids. The beachside restaurant provides further inducement to spend the day here with breakfast, lunch and dinner covered. Craving a detox? There are deliciously fresh juices and smoothies available. Hedonists can even enjoy table service of cocktails to your sunlounger. The beach is fabulous for families - there's a giant stretch of coastline for the kiddies to explore, while you can get acquainted with the best of Croatian wine from the beach bar, or enjoy a post-swim massage. The sunset boat trip comes recommended, where you paddle out to see while Dubrovnik is basked in the golden light of sundown.
Lazareti
This would be the best year-round nightspot if they ran a regular programme – as things stand at the moment live gigs and DJ appearances come in flurries, and the website is not updated often enough to provide due notification. It is set in an old stone ex-quarantine barracks. Pay your money at the gate, and head down to an open courtyard under the stars. The main building is at the bottom: a stage for DJ decks and live acts; a dancefloor, and a balcony area with bar.
Latino Club Fuego
There is little Latin about this last-stop dance-and-drink den, an all-too-easy slide downhill from the Capitano, by the Pile Gate. Mainstream dance music is the order of the day, although there are occasional live gigs by Croatian rock-pop names. The nominal entry fee counts towards a first drink.