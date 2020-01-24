Some of the best music of Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020 year
From opera and classical to raves, discussion panels and live music, Rijeka's big year has lots for music fans
Rijeka's European Capital of Culture 2020 year is full of events involving every aspect of culture and community. The music you can catch in the city ranges from live rock and pop concerts to DJ-led club nights, world-class opera and classical to raves in the outdoors or spectacularly unusual locations. Here are some of the best music events so far announced in and around Rijeka in 2020.
RECOMMENDED: The best dance events of Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020 year
the best music of Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020 year
With the Violin Beyond the Borders/Stradivari in Rijeka: Kresnik and Cremona
Classical musical connoisseurs will adore this commemoration of a truly remarkable man - Dr. Franjo Kresnik. Dubbed ‘the man who can read violins’, Kresnik was an intellectual whose passion was the crafting of violins, and who is widely credited with restoring the art of Cremona Liuteria (that’s ancient string-instrument making, to non-aficionados). In a program to mark the 150th anniversary of Kresnik’s birth, world-class musicians will perform on their Stradivari and Guarneri violins. Though he was born in Vienna, Kresnik spent much of his life traveling through Central Europe and Croatia, considering himself to be a man beyond borders. What better place to celebrate his life than the Port of Diversity?
Inauguration of Rijeka as European Capital of Culture 2020
A huge 24-hour party takes place throughout Rijeka to mark its inauguration as European Capital of Culture 2020. Festivities start on Friday 31 January and continue well into Sunday 2 February (and, indeed, throughout the forthcoming year), but the main day of events and celebration of this inauguration period is Saturday 1 February. Street artists, dancers, open-air exhibitions and street theatre will line the routes of the city centre throughout the day and there will be a soundtrack of music provided by live bands and DJs throughout the day and night. The day begins with a get-together at Skradin bar and guided city bus tours, followed by the official inauguration at the Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka in the afternoon at which members of the European Commission, diplomats, government officials, 16 EU culture ministers and representatives of previous and future European Capitals of Culture will be present. The central event of the inauguration ceremony, Opera Industriale, symbolises the city and combines sound, music, performers, art and noise and will include more than 120 participants. The gathered crowds will also be asked to join in. It takes place at 7pm at Rijeka Port. More than 70 additional events will take place as part of the inauguration, at over 30 city-centre locations, with some 500 performers taking part. Rock, pop, jazz, punk, electronic and blues performers will play on outdoor and indoor stages with local stars like Jonathan, Parafi, Fit and
Madam Butterfly
Giacomo Antonio Domenico Michele Secondo Maria Puccini may only be classed as Italy's number two opera genius (behind Verdi), but he is responsible for writing no less than three of the world's most popular and successful operas. As such, it comes as little surprise to find the composer's best-loved works celebrated and performed in the new season at The Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka. Inspired by an American play based on a French semi-autobiographical novel, Madam Butterfly is an opera in three parts, telling the tragic tale of a marriage between an Americanserviceman and his young Japanese bride, Madam Butterfly. Departing shortly after the ceremony of what he regards as a marriage of convenience, serviceman Pinkerton is absent at and ignorant of the birth of his child. After an absence of three years, he returns. But, it is not at all the reconvening his innocent and devoted young wife had hoped for. It's all very emotional and, needless to say, ends very badly. Bring tissues.
Opera reopening: Mike Vale
This unique venue in Rijeka opens its doors again after several decades with one of the best regional producers, Mike Vale (pictured), acting as first headliner. The Slovenian tech-house star scored a Beatport number 1 with his remix of Danny Tenaglia's 'Music Is The Answer' and is supported on the occasion by regulars Bruns Lay, Full Ferry and Recep. A video mapping visual aspect has been prepared for the re-opening, making the night a feast for both the ears and the eyes.
Les Vents Français (FR)
Les Vents Français are a world-famous ensemble of wind musicians who have previously taken their classic and contemporary repertoire to Cologne Philharmonie, the Konzerthaus Dortmund, Mozarteum Salzburg, Copenhagen, Rome, Zürich, Brussels, Paris, Istanbul, Turin, Humlebaek, the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival, Kissinger Sommer, Salon-de-Provence and on a tour of the USA and Japan. At this special performance, they turn their flutes, oboes, clarinets, bassoons and horns to the music of Maurice Ravel, Francis Poulenc, Darius Milhaud, Albert Roussel and André Caplet, accompanied by pianist Eric Le Sage.
Magic Shoppe
In the eight years they've been active, Boston, Massachusetts outfit Magic Shoppe have delivered their own particular take on psychedelic rock across four EPs and three full-length albums. It's fair to say that these guys like their electric guitar effects pedals, as their shoegaze-influenced sound comes drenched in fuzz and reverb. Their latest album 'Circles' arrived in late 2019 and this European tour supports its release.
The Venice Baroque Orchestra and Vivaldi on a Stradivarius violin
Something to get very excited about. Described as 'One of the best baroque ensembles playing alongside one of the best violinists of baroque on one of the very best violins', this gala performance sees a Stradivarius violin come to Rijeka as part of the Violin Above Borders exhibition, which is being held in the Maritime and History Museum of the Croatian Littoral Rijeka. Organised by the Consulate General of the Italian Republic in the Republic of Croatia (Rijeka) in collaboration with the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc Rijeka, the event sees the world-renowned Venice Baroque Orchestra appear with lead violinist, the celebrated Giuliano Carmignola. This award-winning ensemble has played more dates of baroque music in the USA than any other in history. They have appeared on television the world over, including on the BBC, ARTE, NTR (Netherlands) and NHK.
BSH Carnival Rijeka
Two years after their rave at the city's Trsat castle, Zagreb's most ambitious outdoor party organisers BSH return to the Port of Diversity for an event within the year os Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020 event. BSH Carnival Rjieka takes place at the historic Teatro Fenice and will feature three international DJ headliners. Fast-rising UK tech-house star Cloonee (pictured) headlines the event. Achieving considerable success since first releasing music in 2017, he has, in two short years, issued tracks on Elrow, Solid Grooves and Lee Foss' Repopulate Mars label. Andrija Antic first emerged onto the scene in 2009 as one of the Founder of the ReWire stable, Serbia's Andrija Antić has been producing tracks under the moniker of Andrew Meller since 2014 for which he has become well known, not least for his remix of Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy’. Goran Paradjina aka Reblok is a Croatia-born Novi Sad resident who has released on some of Europe's biggest tech-house labels such as Hot Creations, Repopulate Mars, Elrow Music, Sola, Abode, Stereo Productions, Viva Music, Suara and Toolroom. Support on the date comes from BSH resident Pablo Panda.
Tristan and Izolde
Composed in 1859, this romantic opera in three parts by Richard Wagner is now considered one of the most influential pieces of music of all time. Based on a tragic tale of love told as far back as the 12th century, the story centres on an adulterous love affair between the Cornish knight Tristan and the Irish princess Izolde. In Wagner's version, Tristan is portrayed as a doomed romantic figure, while Izolde appears as a redeeming female character in classic Wagnerian fashion. The opera is directed by renowned American director Anna Bogart.
The Black Wizards
Portuguese band The Black Wizards play a sludgey and hip alternative rock sound that takes its cue from vintage heavy rock, psychedelia and blues combined with more contemporary genres like stoner rock and metal. Despite genre references which may confuse the layman, theirs is a wholly accessible sound and easily recognisable to mainstream rock fans looking for a great gig to attend.
Dmitri Šostakovič: Babi Yar, Symphony no.13 in B-flat minor
Dmitri Šostakovič is one of the most important composers of the 20th century, a writer and musician who stood as a vital cultural bridge between the Soviet Union and the international community during the former's most isolationist years. Despite his patriotism, he refused to allow his art to be dictated by authorities leading to him being denounced several times inj his home country although, since his death in 1975, he has been rightly celebrated for his vast contributions. Combining the sometimes discordant neo-classical style pioneered by Igor Stravinsky with the more traditional and melodic late Romanticism of composers such as Gustav Mahler, he was first denounced by the artistically ignorant Stalin for his modern approach, then by the public because of doubts about his patriotism and then again by national authorities for the complete opposite of his first denunciation; for being to formal in his writing, his music viewed as assuming too many traditional, western themes. Throughout his career he was viciously attacked via state-owned propaganda materials, despite simultaneously being commissioned by state-owned bodies. His Symphony no.13, sometimes known as Babi Yar, is regarded as his most shocking, distressing and emotive piece. Babi Yar is a ravine in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the site of a massacre carried out by Nazi forces during World War II in which more than thirty-three thousand Jews were killed in less than a week.
Opening concert of the Impulse festival: Russian Circles and Torche
The opening and most high profile concert of this year's Impulse Festival sees the Croatian debut of American post-rock group Russian Circles (pictured) and of American alternative rock band Torche. Both appearances are exclusive to Rijeka and the bands have no subsequent dates planned in the country. Chicago trio Russian Circles play instrumental music, the absence of vocals assisting in creating a widescreen and cinematic edge to their music of great contrasts. Like fellow post-rockers Mogwai, they flit between avalanches of noise and beautiful, blissful melodic sections which create a thrilling juxtaposition in the live arena particularly. They have released nine albums since 2005, their latest 'Blood Year' (2019) being issued, like their previous four, on celebrated independent label Sargent House. Torche may take some cues from sludge and stoner metal, but this is a band who have traversed a wide section of music over the last 15 years and are subsequently perhaps best described as alternative rock. Their latest album, 'Admission', is their fifth.
Impulse Festival: Prog Rock review
A music review of this rock genre which is loved and la,mpooned in equal measure. From the vintage sounds of Aphrodite's Child, Pink Floyd and Yes, through later inclusions like Genesis, Cardiacs and King Crimson right through to the modern meanderings of Radiohead, the prog-rock genre will be charted and critiqued by a well-informed authority and enthusiast. Rijeka-born musician and record collector Renato Ivančan will lead the event. Now living in Opatija, he has been part of that town's musical expression for many years and played in several prog rock-influenced bands.
Impulse Festival: Student Culture Cipelcug
Moderated by Boris Ružić (pictured) and featuring guest students Tea Dimnjašević and Josipa Laklija, this discussion panel will cover the cultural options and life available to students within Rijeka's many educational institutions. Boris Ružić graduated from the Department of Cultural Studies at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in Rijeka and earned his doctorate in interdisciplinary humanities. He is currently working as a postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Cultural Studies, Faculty of Philosophy in Rijeka in the field of visual culture and film theory.
Impulse Festival: Irena Žilić
Nostalgia, romance and dreams are just some of the mental images produced under the influence of the soft acoustic pop, indie-folk and melancholy blues of Zagreb-based singer-songwriter Irena Žilić. Since her 2012 debut with the 'Days of Innocence' EP, she has released the albums 'Traveling' (2014), and 'Haze' (2017). 'Traveling' was proclaimed the fourth most important Croatian album of the last 30 years by the Croatian edition of Rolling Stone, Žilić was nominated for highly-regarded domestic award Porin in the Best Alternative / Club Album category and received the award for songwriter of the year on Croatian Radio. Žilić has also spent two years touring and collaborating with British band Morcheeba and is currently working on a new EP, 'Small Hours'.
Impulse Festival: Buč Kesidi
Pančevo-based disco and indie rock band Buč Kesidi make their debut in Rijeka. The duo have so far released the much-lauded album 'Euforija' and well-received singles 'Nema ljubavi u klubu', 'Đuskanje ne pomaže', 'TIHO' and 'Subota'.
Impulse Festival: Records fair
Rijeka's annual Impulse Festival once again add to their programme of concerts and conference a one-day vinyl record fair. The Saturday afternoon of the festival is reserved for this marketplace of secondhand and new vinyl, with enthusiastic sellers and buyers being drawn from throughout Croatia and the wider region. In addition to the beloved vinyl, there will be CDs and music memorabilia available too, plus friendly advice about home soundsystems and the shared passion of everyone attending – music. Admission to the fair is free of charge, and exhibitor registration is open via elektroroni@gmail.com until 24/2/2020. The record fair takes place in Kružna ulica.
Impulse Festival: Packmess GP
Electro-acoustic engineer and multimedia artist Miodrag Gladović aka Mijo aka Jomi Ajjomi is a Zagreb-based musician and songwriter who is already a veteran of past projects such as Analena, Lunar, Drotweiler and Lightune.G. Packmess GP is his first solo project and under this latest guise, he combines his post-hardcore and noise rock guitar roots with digital sounds and performance techniques. While all of the sound he makes will still come out of his guitar, he will manipulate the sound via two controllers and the hardware to which they are attached. Rather fittingly for this meeting of old and new techniques, the performance will take place in one of Rijeka's most singular boutiques, Peek&Poke, a store-cum-museum at which vintage computers and computer games are on display.
Impulse Festival: Trigon Party
A DJ-led party for Impulse Festival, taking place at three stages of the evening in three separate venues. From 9pm, Pero Despero will kick things off in Nemo, a small, basement-style apartment venue. From 10pm, Maja Pa (pictured) from the Brave collective, a DJ from the Croatian town of Sisak but who is now based in the clubbing epicentre of Zagreb, will begin playing in the Tunel venue. From midnight, Pula-based DJ Minolta will begin playing in Club Život. A musically eclectic spinner, her sets can at times cover musics from the Caribbean, Balearics, Africa, Yugoslavia plus disco and house of the '80s and '90s.
Gustav Mahler: Resurrection, Symphony no. 2 in C-minor for soprano, alto, choir and orchestra
One of the largest ensembles to have ever appeared in the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc Rijeka will take to the stage to perform Mahler's significant Symphony no. 2, over an hour and a half's recital of this significant work. On the occasion, the ensemble will include an expanded orchestra, with the orchestra of the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc being joined by members of the Croatian Radiotelevision Symphony Orchestra. They will be joined by two vocal soloists, Kristina Kolar (HR) and Ivana Srbljan (HR) and a mixed choir. Written over six years, due to his composing being a part-time concern in deference of his profession as one of the world's then leading conductors, Gustav Mahler's Symphony no. 2 is regarded as one of his masterworks. Over a gradual time period since his death, Mahler has been reevaluated and is now considered one of the key composers of his era. The slow reevaluation can in part be attributed to the banning of his works as degenerate in Nazi-controlled Europe - despite converting to Catholicism, Mahler was born to Jewish parents - although anti-semitism prevalent in Europe even curtailed his activities and the performance of his works during his lifetime (he died in 1911). Symphony no. 2 is now one of the world's most popular symphonies and was written with the acknowledged inspiration of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, in particular, the integral climax of the piece provided by the sizeable chorus of voices. The concert will be conducted
Compressorhead
Watch in awe as the world’s first robot rock band plays real instruments, live.