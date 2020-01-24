The best dance events of Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020 year
There's a great dance programme in the Port of Diversity during its Capital of Culture year
Rijeka has a long tradition of high-profile dancers and dance events. You can see Rijeka dancers perform with pop stars like Nipplepeople and with national companies such as LADO and the ballet companies attached to each of Croatia's National Theatres. The Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka itself is renowned for its own ballet company and for inviting international talent to its stage. From world-class ballet to contemporary dancers, here are some of the best dance events of Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020 year.
Needcompany festival: All the Good
A provocative new piece from Belgian playwright Jan Lauwers and his theatre group Needcompany, All The Good confronts the wave of hatred sweeping across Europe. The play is semi-autobiographical, centring on an encounter that changed Lauwers’ life. We follow the real life of an ex-Israeli soldier - played by himself - as he tries to come to terms with the events of his past. Things start to look up when he moves to Brussels and falls in love with Lauwer’s daughter. There’s only one problem: his girlfriend’s family are fiercely anti-Israel. Will Lauwer be able to reconcile his left-wing politics with his love for his daughter? Will the soldier be able to accept the demons of his past? This is a play about loss, hope and compassion, told at a time when we need it most.
Needcompany festival: Forever
How do you feel about mortality? Confused, indifferent, terrified? Come and ruminate on that question with the Needcompany, who have taken Mahler’s song Der Abschied and spun it into a remarkable piece of performance. The song was written after Mahler was diagnosed with a fatal illness and it seers with existential terror at the looming of his death. In this innovative new iteration of the song, Needcompany blend music, dance, and installation. With direction by Maarten Seghers and choreography by Grace Ellen Barkey, this is an unmissable take on one of the most haunting songs in existence.
Burning Water
This ballet, choreographed by Andonis Fondinakis, deals with the contradictory nature of water and the adaptation of the human body to the presence of water, as well as its effect on the human soul.
Spring Forward: Festival of Modern Dance
Taking place on the last weekend in April 2020, Spring Forward is a festival of modern dance which will bring brilliant young dancers from across Europe and further still for performances across multiple venues. The Croatian Cultural Centre, Croatian National Theatre Ivan Pl. Zajc, Exportdrvo and other locations will play host to more than 200 producers and experts in modern dance from around the world. The project itself is part of the European Aerowaves network which has been co-ordinating cross-border cooperation in the theatre of dance for the last 23 years.