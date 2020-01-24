The best dance events of Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020 year

A provocative new piece from Belgian playwright Jan Lauwers and his theatre group Needcompany, All The Good confronts the wave of hatred sweeping across Europe. The play is semi-autobiographical, centring on an encounter that changed Lauwers’ life. We follow the real life of an ex-Israeli soldier - played by himself - as he tries to come to terms with the events of his past. Things start to look up when he moves to Brussels and falls in love with Lauwer’s daughter. There’s only one problem: his girlfriend’s family are fiercely anti-Israel. Will Lauwer be able to reconcile his left-wing politics with his love for his daughter? Will the soldier be able to accept the demons of his past? This is a play about loss, hope and compassion, told at a time when we need it most.